Nap of the day: best horse racing tips for the day's seven meetings

Friday's best bets from the Racing Post's unbeatable Spotlights team . . .

York

5.20: Dosman

Being an improving colt whose latest effort has bags of substance, handicap debutant DOSMAN is particularly interesting. Wathnan Racing runners Midnight Gun (second choice) and Native Warrior hold strong claims, while Paborus and Ebt's Guard are other suggestions for the shortlist. Several others also have possibilities in a typically warm Ebor festival handicap.

Steve Boow

Dosman 17:20 York View Racecard Jky: Silvestre De Sousa Tnr: Roger Varian

Newmarket

3.20: Great Chieftain

Top of the list is GREAT CHIEFTAIN, who has form figures of 23121 since being gelded in April and found more progress with his stylish win at Glorious Goodwood three weeks ago. The main threat could come from Gressington, who was a clear second in his bid for a double at Musselburgh last time and looks worth another try at this trip. Third choice is Charming Whisper, who won two in a row in June and hasn't had much luck in his last two runs.

David Moon

Great Chieftain 15:20 Newmarket (July) View Racecard Jky: David Probert Tnr: Paul & Oliver Cole

Ffos Las

4.55: Highland Lil

Three Dons (second choice) has already enjoyed a productive season and will probably be on the premises again, while Marmalade Lady could still have a bit more to offer if the addition of cheekpieces gives her a boost. However, HIGHLAND LIL suggested she might be coming to hand when third over course and distance five weeks ago and that form reads very well, with the front pair having collected five wins between them since.

Chris Wilson

Highland Lil 16:55 Ffos Las View Racecard Jky: Alistair Rawlinson Tnr: Tom Dascombe

Killarney

4.35: The Marty Party

Top and bottom look interesting with Yamal, now gelded, having performed well in good maidens on his first two starts and Sunriseontheboyne, albeit out of the handicap, with two solid nursery runs under his belt already. The lurker though, for last year's winning trainer, is THE MARTY PARTY who showed a bit on debut and has looked a handicap project since. They'll be disappointed if he can't go close off a lowly mark. Shocker's form is more transparent and, with blinkers reached for, he comes into it too.

Mark Nunan

The Marty Party 16:35 Killarney View Racecard Jky: Wayne Hassett (5lb) Tnr: Joseph Patrick O'Brien

Kilbeggan

6.55: Le Grand Vert

Not many of these make a huge amount of appeal. One that could be ahead of the game is LE GRAND VERT, who can confirm Roscommon form with Kadys Dirha and Ballydangan.

Justin O'Hanlon

Le Grand Vert 18:55 Kilbeggan View Racecard Jky: Keith Donoghue Tnr: J P Dempsey

Goodwood

6.50: D Day Arvalenreeva

It's hard to rule out any of these but preference is for D DAY ARVALENREEVA, who has been knocking on the door in her two runs this season and looked unlucky at Windsor last time. Ralph Beckett's handicap newcomer Kate The Cook is feared most ahead of another lightly raced three-year-old Crystal Flyer, who was a good second when upped to this trip at Ascot last month. Another to consider is Therapist, who has had a productive time over hurdles since May and looks on a workable mark back in this sphere.

David Moon

D Day Arvalenreeva 18:50 Goodwood View Racecard Jky: Kieran O'Neill Tnr: Kevin Philippart De Foy

Hamilton

8.09: Warrendale Wagyu

Borough has too much ability to discount off his lowly mark under ideal conditions and a more alert break from the stalls could make him hard to beat. Object and Wee Fat Mac can go well, while Sound Reason (second choice) ran a cracker at Beverley last week. The unexposed WARRENDALE WAGYU still has some growing up to do but he leaves the impression he has a good deal more ability than your average Class 6 handicapper and he can gain a second success.

Paul Smith

Warrendale Wagyu 20:09 Hamilton View Racecard Jky: Jason Hart Tnr: John & Sean Quinn

