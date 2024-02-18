Racing Post logo
Search icon
Menu icon
Horse icon
next race26 MINS
07:35 Sha TinHorse icon
Digital NewspaperHorse TrackerFree BetsMy BookmakersSubscribe
icon
Log In
icon
Racing Post logo
Horse iconnext race off
Chevron down
Menu icon
Horse icon
next race26 MINS
07:35 Sha TinHorse icon
  • MoreChevron down
TippingNap of the day

Nap of the day: best horse racing tips for the day's four meetings

Today's Offers

8
All offers Chevron right

Today's Offers

7
All offers Chevron right

Exclusive new customer sign up offers

Paddypower logoWilliamhill logoLadbrokes logoTote logoSkybet logoCoral logoBetfair logoBet365 logo
Ladbrokes logoPaddypower logoCoral logoWilliamhill logoSkybet logoBetfair logoBet365 logo
Chevron down

Sunday's best bets from the Racing Post's unbeatable Spotlights team

Kempton

8.00: King's Code

There may be more to come from King's Vanity now making his handicap debut, while another big run from dual course-and-distance winner Stately Home wouldn't be a surprise. The longer trip should suit the unexposed Charencey, but the vote goes to King's Code, who has been successful in six of his last 13 starts and only seems to do just enough. A 3lb rise may not stop him.
David Bellingham

Silk
King's Code20:00 Kempton (A.W)
View Racecard
Jky: Rossa Ryan Tnr: David Evans

Musselburgh

2.45: Call Me Harry

This field contains plenty of each-way options but Call Me Harry looks the most likely winner judged on his two course-and-distance performances in recent months. Long-distance traveller Balkardy is next on the list but Valleyview Tommy is a handicap newcomer to note.
Richard Austen

Silk
Call Me Harry14:45 Musselburgh
View Racecard
Jky: Danny McMenamin Tnr: Iain Jardine

Punchestown

2.35: Champagne Platinum

There is a chance that 136-rated hurdler We'llhavewan is a blot on this handicap, but his jumping might not hold up in this stamina test. Preference is for Champagne Platinum, a winner over hurdles last time and 5lb lower than when fourth in this race last year. Stormy Judge is worth considering on his Thyestes fourth, and it may be significant that Jack Kennedy is now aboard Where It All Began rather than his Thyestes mount Dunboyne, who ran well for a long way before tiring.
Alan Sweetman

Silk
Yeah Man15:15 Haydock
View Racecard
Jky: Sean Flanagan Tnr: Gavin Cromwell

Southwell

2.25: Noche Negra

Out On The Tear appeared to dispel any doubts about him over this sort of trip when second at Sedgefield and he's into a lower grade here. He edges Royal Mer for second preference but Noche Negra won at Catterick in the style of a horse with more to offer, as you would expect from a brother to top chaser Nube Negra.
Alistair Jones

Silk
Noche Negra14:25 Southwell
View Racecard
Jky: Lewis Dobb (7lb)Tnr: L J Morgan

Do you want £700+ of free bets? Racing Post have got the best offers, all in one place. Visit racingpost.com/freebets to find out more.

Published on 18 February 2024inFree tips

Last updated 07:00, 18 February 2024

iconCopy
more inFree tips
more inFree tips