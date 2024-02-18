Nap of the day: best horse racing tips for the day's four meetings
Sunday's best bets from the Racing Post's unbeatable Spotlights team
Kempton
8.00: King's Code
There may be more to come from King's Vanity now making his handicap debut, while another big run from dual course-and-distance winner Stately Home wouldn't be a surprise. The longer trip should suit the unexposed Charencey, but the vote goes to King's Code, who has been successful in six of his last 13 starts and only seems to do just enough. A 3lb rise may not stop him.
David Bellingham
Musselburgh
2.45: Call Me Harry
This field contains plenty of each-way options but Call Me Harry looks the most likely winner judged on his two course-and-distance performances in recent months. Long-distance traveller Balkardy is next on the list but Valleyview Tommy is a handicap newcomer to note.
Richard Austen
Punchestown
2.35: Champagne Platinum
There is a chance that 136-rated hurdler We'llhavewan is a blot on this handicap, but his jumping might not hold up in this stamina test. Preference is for Champagne Platinum, a winner over hurdles last time and 5lb lower than when fourth in this race last year. Stormy Judge is worth considering on his Thyestes fourth, and it may be significant that Jack Kennedy is now aboard Where It All Began rather than his Thyestes mount Dunboyne, who ran well for a long way before tiring.
Alan Sweetman
Southwell
2.25: Noche Negra
Out On The Tear appeared to dispel any doubts about him over this sort of trip when second at Sedgefield and he's into a lower grade here. He edges Royal Mer for second preference but Noche Negra won at Catterick in the style of a horse with more to offer, as you would expect from a brother to top chaser Nube Negra.
Alistair Jones
18 February 2024
