Lingfield Placepot tips: Robbie Wilders with his selections for the £50,000 guaranteed pool

Lingfield is the venue of choice for the Tote's £50,000 Placepot guarantee and a conservative approach may be optimal in a tricky opener (6.15).

The booking of Oisin Murphy to ride Warhol looks a positive. He's gone well after breaks in the past, as has Lunar Shadow , while Pablo Prince is a player based on his winter form.

The 6f novice (6.45) is straightforward as Al Qudra has emerged with credit in two strong 5f novices at Newmarket. This trip will suit.

Harry Brown has had excuses on his past two starts and will prefer getting back on a synthetic surface in the 5f handicap (7.15). Almaty Star is also capable of a big effort dropped in trip with first-time cheekpieces applied.

Invincible Speed went close here last week off the same mark and merits inclusion in the 6f handicap (7.45). Queen's Guard , who was strong in the market on her handicap debut, deserves another shot too.

The 7f handicap (8.15) is tougher. Brinton ran okay on her return and will be a danger if building on that. The same applies to Willowbank , while Irrelevant has slipped to a favourable mark.

Camacho Man hosed up at Leicester eight days ago and will be tough to stop in the concluding classified race (8.45) if he can reproduce that performance.

Lingfield Placepot tips

6.15

3 Warhol

5 Lunar Shadow

8 Pablo Prince

6.45

1 Al Qudra

7.15

3 Harry Brown

6 Almaty Star

7.45

1 Queen’s Guard

5 Invincible Speed

8.15

1 Willowbank

8 Irrelevant

9 Brinton

8.45

1 Camacho Man

3x1x2x2x3x1 = 36 lines

