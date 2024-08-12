Lingfield Placepot tips: Robbie Wilders' selections for the £50,000 guarantee

Rinnovati is consistent in low-grade handicaps and gets the vote for Archie Watson in the opening leg (2.15) of the Placepot at Lingfield.

Pressure's On was better than he was able to show at Newmarket when last seen and is interesting following a break in the 7f handicap (2.45). Ahlain will find this easier than the Listed race she contested last time.

The weight of money for Star Of Mehmas ahead of her debut was noteworthy and she deserves another chance back in trip for the 5f fillies' novice (3.15). Miss Nightfall shaped encouragingly on her first run at Windsor and should also go well.

Circe , who met trouble in running at Glorious Goodwood two weeks ago, rates the likeliest winner of the 1m1f fillies' handicap (3.45).

Miss Dubai drops from a handicap into a classified race (4.15) after an impressive success here last week and won't be far away if reproducing that effort.

Chico Dulce wasn't seen to best effect at Kempton on his previous outing and deserves another chance in the 1m2f handicap (4.45). We probably haven't seen the best of Thursday yet either.

Lingfield Placepot perm

2.15

4 Rinnovati

2.45

2 Ahlain

4 Pressure's On

3.15

8 Miss Nightfall

10 Star Of Mehmas

3.45

2 Circe

4.15

5 Miss Dubai

4.45

2 Thursday

3 Chico Dulce

1x2x2x1x1x2 = 8 lines

