Kempton Placepot tips: Phill Anderson goes for the £50,000 guarantee

There was plenty to like about I’m Mable's effort last time out and she may relish the drop in trip in the opener (5.30). Autumn Flight is a potential pace angle and is another interesting runner.

Big R wasn’t beaten far despite finishing seventh last time and gets the services of talented young rider Jack Nicholls in the amateur contest (6.00). Back Tomorrow is a solid alternative.

Gaiden sets a solid standard in the maiden (6.30) and has race fitness on her side against main rival Macanudo.

Tea Leaf Ted has left his turf form behind on the all-weather this winter and is the sole pick in leg four (7.00), having only been narrowly denied over course and distance last time.

Recuerdame has a good record at Kempton and had an excuse when fourth over course and distance last week. Expect him to bounce back in the mile handicap (7.30).

Dylan Cunha’s Clipsham Gold has been very consistent this winter and is sure to be in the mix in the fillies’ handicap (7.30), while last-time-out winner David’s Diva can offer some insurance after getting off the mark on the all-weather last time.

Kempton Placepot perm

5.30

2 I’m Mable

3 Autumn Flight

6.00

3 Big R

5 Back Tomorrow

6.30

11 Gaiden

7.00

9 Tea Leaf Ted

7.30

3 Recuerdame

8.00

3 Clipsham Gold

4 David’s Diva

2x2x1x1x1x2 = 8 lines

