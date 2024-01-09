Kempton Placepot tips: Graeme Rodway's selections for the £50,000 guaranteed pool

The Tote’s £50,000 Placepot guarantee moves on to Kempton on Wednesday and the opening 7f handicap (4.25) is tricky. The two I like are course winner Irrelevant and Haya Taal .

Division one of the 7f classified stakes (5.00) can go to Hannah’s Return , who has won at this track and comes into the race in form, following a third over 5f at Wolverhampton last month.

The second division (5.30) could go to another last-time-out winner in the shape of Marchetti . She comes here on the back of a course win and must go into the perm alongside Ballybaymoonshiner .

Got No Dollars is one of my stronger fancies on the card in the mile handicap (6.00) and is a banker. The Charlie Appleby-trained El Cordobes is also a sole pick in the mile novice (6.30).

Only six runners means just two places are available in the mile handicap (7.00). There isn’t a lot of form to go on, but Wadacre Icarus has shown some promise, and so has Wait And Hope .

Kempton Placepot perm

4.25

3 Irrelevant

4 Haya Taal

5.00

4 Hannah’s Return

5.30

2 Ballybaymoonshiner

8 Marchetti

6.00

8 Got No Dollars

6.30

5 El Cordobes

7.00

4 Wadacre Icarus

6 Wait And Hope

2x1x2x1x1x2 = 8 lines

