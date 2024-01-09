Kempton Placepot tips: Graeme Rodway's selections for the £50,000 guaranteed pool
The Tote’s £50,000 Placepot guarantee moves on to Kempton on Wednesday and the opening 7f handicap (4.25) is tricky. The two I like are course winner Irrelevant and Haya Taal.
Division one of the 7f classified stakes (5.00) can go to Hannah’s Return, who has won at this track and comes into the race in form, following a third over 5f at Wolverhampton last month.
The second division (5.30) could go to another last-time-out winner in the shape of Marchetti. She comes here on the back of a course win and must go into the perm alongside Ballybaymoonshiner.
Got No Dollars is one of my stronger fancies on the card in the mile handicap (6.00) and is a banker. The Charlie Appleby-trained El Cordobes is also a sole pick in the mile novice (6.30).
Only six runners means just two places are available in the mile handicap (7.00). There isn’t a lot of form to go on, but Wadacre Icarus has shown some promise, and so has Wait And Hope.
Kempton Placepot perm
4.25
3 Irrelevant
4 Haya Taal
5.00
4 Hannah’s Return
5.30
2 Ballybaymoonshiner
8 Marchetti
6.00
8 Got No Dollars
6.30
5 El Cordobes
7.00
4 Wadacre Icarus
6 Wait And Hope
2x1x2x1x1x2 = 8 lines
