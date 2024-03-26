Kempton Placepot tips: Graeme Rodway's selections for the £50,000 guaranteed pool

The Tote’s £50,000 Placepot guarantee rolls on to Kempton and the opening 6f novice (5.30) can go to course-and-distance winner Mukaafah. He rates banker material.

The following 7f novice (6.00) is a cracking race and it’s worth putting in another banker. The one who catches my eye is So Quiet, who ran well over course and distance on his debut.

Only six are declared for the 7f handicap (6.30) and two places makes it tricky. Include the favourite Cracking Gold with Havanagreattime, who represents in-form Richard Hughes.

The following 7f handicap (7.00) is another tricky one with only two places on offer. Mount Athos is a course-and-distance winner who should run well and Mostabshir is the next best.

It’s two places again in the mile handicap (7.30) and Beauty Generation makes the most appeal after a good second over course and distance last time. Break The Bank is next best.

Zivaniya has a huge chance in the 2m handicap (8.00) and is a banker provided all eight run.

Kempton Placepot perm

5.30

2 Mukaafah

6.00

5 So Quiet

6.30

1 Cracking Gold

2 Havanagreattime

7.00

1 Mount Athos

3 Mostabshir

7.30

4 Break The Bank

6 Beauty Generation

8.00

7 Zivaniya

1 x 1 x 2 x 2 x 2 x 1 = 8 lines

