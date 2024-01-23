Kempton Placepot tips: Graeme Rodway's selections for a £50,000 guaranteed pool

The Tote’s £50,000 guarantee moves on to Kempton on Wednesday and the opening mile handicap (5.30) is a tough one. Trois Blancs and Glen Heste look two of the more solid options.

Gary Moore’s string is in decent form and he might be able to strike in the mile handicap (6.00) with Cephalus, who lost by a short head at Southwell last time and now wears a visor.

Those who have run don’t set a fearsome standard in the 7f maiden (6.30), but newcomer Native Approach wears a hood for his debut, so could be keen. Put him in with Alhather.

Harriet’s Angel is interesting in the 7f fillies’ handicap (7.00) as the money came for her on course before her latest disappointing run at Lingfield. Include her along with Capuchinero.

The following 1m3f fillies’ maiden (7.30) is another tricky one. There are eight runners declared, though, and provided it stays that way it’s worth banking on Miss Monte Carlo.

There are a couple who catch my eye in the final leg, the 1m4f handicap (8.00). Hamnet is probably capable of better on his second run for George Baker, but put Lawmaker in too.

Kempton Placepot perm

5.30

8 Trois Blancs

9 Glen Heste

6.00

11 Cephalus

6.30

2 Alhather

8 Native Approach

7.00

1 Capuchinero

3 Harriet’s Angel

7.30

5 Miss Monte Carlo

8.00

5 Hamnet

7 Lawmaker

2x1x2x2x1x2 = 16 lines

