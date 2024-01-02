Kempton Placepot tips: Dave Randall delivers his perm for the £50,000 guaranteed pool

The Tote's £50,000 guaranteed pool for the Placepot meeting goes to Kempton on Wednesday evening and there is an average field size of ten across the first six races.

John Jenkins has been successful with three of his last four runners and his representative No News will be hard to keep out of the placings in the opening 7f handicap (4.55 ) if reproducing the form of his course-and-distance success last month. Ben Dikduk is handicapped to go well on the pick of his course form and may now be ready for a return to 7f so is worth including.

Roger Varian is operating at a 38 per cent strike-rate (6-16) in the past fortnight and Arts Of War is a banker in the mile fillies' novice (5.30 ).

Side with two in the first division of the 6f handicap (6.00 ). Swiss Pride represents an in-form Roger Teal and has some of the best course-and-distance form on offer, while Ithra went close over this course and distance in October and should be in the mix.

The second division (6.30 ) doesn't feel as straightforward but Starsong and Big R have some of the strongest form over this distance.

The better-class 6f handicap (7.00 ) similarly warrants two selections and Engineer and Cast No Shadow get the vote.

Andrew Balding's Legacy Power makes his handicap debut and could be an improver in the 1m3f event (7.30 ). Add in course-and-distance winner Geelong for the final leg.

Kempton Placepot perm

4.55

5 Ben Dikduk

7 No News

5.30

3 Arts Of War

6.00

1 Ithra

4 Swiss Pride

6.30

4 Starsong

5 Big R

7.00

2 Engineer

6 Cast No Shadow

7.30

12 Legacy Power

14 Geelong

2x1x2x2x2x2=32 lines

