ITV Racing tips: one key runner from each of the ten races on ITV on Saturday

1.45 Ascot

Learning To Work Bake-Off Competition Heritage Handicap, 6f

The ITV Racing action begins with one of the toughest challenges of the day in this sprint handicap. Proven Group-race performers like Rohaan, King's Lynn, Equilateral, Existent and Raasel command respect in this grade, while last-time-out winners Bond Chairman, Vintage Clarets and Dream Composer have further improvement in them.

SPOTLIGHT TIP: VINTAGE CLARETS

Smart 6f form here as 2yo; in good run of form of late and impressive on AW latest; solid

Vintage Clarets 13:45 Ascot View Racecard Jky: Connor Planas (5lb) Tnr: Richard Fahey

2.00 York

John Smith's Racing Handicap, 1m

Plenty of these milers know their way around the Knavesmire and course-and-distance winners Blue For You, Eilean Dubh, La Trinidad and What's The Story all have serious credentials. The joker in the pack could be Godolphin's unexposed gelding Wild Lion, who won cosily at the course over seven furlongs last time.

SPOTLIGHT TIP: WILD LION

Won in these cheekpieces over 7f here latest; could have more to offer now back up to 1m

Wild Lion 14:00 York View Racecard Jky: Christian Howarth (5lb) Tnr: Saeed bin Suroor

2.20 Ascot

Fred Cowley MBE Memorial Summer Mile Stakes (Group 2), 1m

There is not much separating top from bottom in the bones of this field and each runner seems to have questions to answer, so it is a tricky Group 2 to fathom. Favourites have won all but one of the last ten runnings, though, and market confidence behind the talented but quirky Master Of The Seas on his first start for 112 days would be noteworthy.

SPOTLIGHT TIP: ANGEL BLEU

Arrives in form; goes well on softer than good and player if the rain arrives

Angel Bleu 14:20 Ascot View Racecard Jky: Hector Crouch Tnr: Ralph Beckett

2.35 York

John Smith's City Walls Stakes (Listed), 5f

This race produced the Nunthorpe favourite Royal Aclaim last year and there is a strong chance another market mover for that Knavesmire dash is unearthed. Regional seemed to take the step beyond handicap company in his stride last time, while three-year-olds Queen Me, Kerdos and Great State all have plenty in their favour.

SPOTLIGHT TIP: KERDOS

Excellent neck second of 26 in handicap at Royal Ascot last time; could be the answer

Kerdos 14:35 York View Racecard Jky: Jason Hart Tnr: Clive Cox

2.50 Newmarket

bet365 Mile Handicap, 1m

The Royal Hunt Cup winner Jimi Hendrix took this race last year, so it is worth keeping an eye on for the future. Havana Blue has already shown a considerable amount of talent, including at this track over seven furlongs last time, and he rates an interesting prospect for Clive Cox, with Ryan Moore booked to ride. Tafreej, Royal Dubai and Quantum Impact are others for the shortlist.

SPOTLIGHT TIP: TAFREEJ

Very well bred; clear personal best when quickening to win at Yarmouth; serious contender

Tafreej 14:50 Newmarket (July) View Racecard Jky: Adam Farragher (3lb) Tnr: William Haggas

3.10 York

John Smith's Cup Handicap, 1m2½f

Hunt Cup second Sonny Liston shares favouritism with Long Tradition, while William Haggas has won this twice in the last ten years and his Millebosc has been a big market mover.

SPOTLIGHT TIP: MILLEBOSC

Classy French form in 2021; gelded; sole runner for top trainer with good record in race

Millebosc 15:10 York View Racecard Jky: Tom Marquand Tnr: William Haggas

3.25 Newmarket

bet365 Superlative Stakes (Group 2), 7f

The two titans of the turf could fight this one out in Aidan O'Brien and Charlie Appleby. City Of Troy looked one of the most exciting juveniles to come out of Ballydoyle when he made a winning debut at the Curragh a fortnight ago, so it will be interesting to see how he gets on against Godolphin's chosen one, the Leicester winner Great Truth.

SPOTLIGHT TIP: CITY OF TROY

Looked a really smart prospect when scoring on debut at the Curragh; leading claims

City Of Troy 15:25 Newmarket (July) View Racecard Jky: Ryan Moore Tnr: A P O'Brien

3.45 York

John Smith's Silver Cup Stakes (Group 3), 1m6f

This Group 3 revolves largely around Hamish, who hasn't been seen since winning the Ormonde Stakes a shade cosily in May. He's unbeaten in two runs over this course and distance and comfortably clear on official ratings, so it should be a straightforward assignment before a bigger target at the Ebor meeting beckons.

SPOTLIGHT TIP: HAMISH

Kept to softer than good these days when on turf; very much the one to beat

Hamish 15:45 York View Racecard Jky: Tom Marquand Tnr: William Haggas

4.00 Newmarket

bet365 Bunbury Cup, 7f

As usual, a giant slice of luck will be involved in plundering this £120,000 handicap, with a big field of top-class handicappers each needing things to fall right. Among them is last year's winner Bless Him, who is back off just 1lb higher, the Hunt Cup third Awaal and the three-year-old Streets Of Gold.

SPOTLIGHT TIP: BIGGLES

Solid record in 7f handicaps; latest effort can be upgraded; remains of strong interest

Biggles 16:00 Newmarket (July) View Racecard Jky: Ryan Moore Tnr: Ralph Beckett

4.35 Newmarket

Pertemps Network July Cup Stakes (Group 1), 6f

Who will come out on top as the best three-year-old sprinters take on their elders for the first time? The extraordinary Commonwealth Cup winner Shaquille and his Ascot foe Little Big Bear will bid to defeat the likes of Khaadem and Kinross, while you cannot afford to underestimate Michael Dods and his flying fillies – his newest talent is the grey Azure Blue.

SPOTLIGHT TIP: AZURE BLUE

Very progressive; won the Duke Of York Stakes two months ago; 4-5 on the Newmarket tracks

Azure Blue 16:35 Newmarket (July) View Racecard Jky: Paul Mulrennan Tnr: Michael Dods

ITV7 tips and predictions

The ITV7 competition is back and is completely free to play, with a potential £10,000 up for grabs. Users will need a Sky Bet account to enter, so if you don't already have an account sign up using this link and take advantage of the free bet offer .

Race 1, 2.35 YORK: KERDOS

Race 2, 2.50 NEWMARKET: TAFREEJ

Race 3, 3.10 YORK: MILLEBOSC

Race 4, 3.25 NEWMARKET: CITY OF TROY

Race 5, 3.45 YORK: HAMISH

Race 6, 4.00 NEWMARKET: BIGGLES

Race 7, 4.35 NEWMARKET: AZURE BLUE

Read our Saturday previews:

1.45 Ascot: Can Mountain Peak 'rediscover his mojo' and win race again on 8lb better terms?

2.20 Ascot: 'It's what we've been waiting for' - which trainer hopes forecast rain will arrive to help his top miler?

3.10 York: 'His price is a bit of an insult and I was surprised when I saw it' - trainers have their say on the John Smith's Cup

3.25 Newmarket: Who will fare best in clash of heavyweights? Analysis and quotes for Superlative Stakes showdown

4.00 Newmarket: 'If he goes well, you could see him in stakes company down the line' - trainers on the Bunbury Cup

4.35 Newmarket: Shaquille 'open to further improvement' as sprint star chases July Cup glory

Do you want £200+ of free bets? Racing Post have got the best offers, all in one place. Visit racingpost.com/freebets to find out more.