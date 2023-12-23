ITV Racing tips: one key runner from each of the six ITV4 races on Saturday

1.30 Haydock

Betfred Tommy Whittle Handicap Chase, 3m1½f

Ante-post favourite Famous Bridge brings solid form into this contest after winning over course-and-distance last time out. The Nicky Richards-trained seven-year-old has won three of his last four starts. Fellow course-and-distance winner Enqarde also holds winning form after scoring at Warwick last month, while the ultra-consistent Credo should also be noted having finished in the top three in 14 of her 17 appearances.

SPOTLIGHT TIP: Eleanor Bob

Encouraging return from a layoff when fourth to Famous Bridge here; 5lb claim handy

Eleanor Bob 13:30 Haydock View Racecard Jky: Miss Lucy Turner (5lb) Tnr: Venetia Williams

1.50 Ascot

Howden Handicap Chase, 2m3f

The well-fancied Triple Trade makes his fourth start of the campaign after finishing third to Boothill at the track last month. Cap Du Mathan, who finished behind in fourth that day, also opposes for Paul Nicholls and Grade 1 winner Shan Blue will attempt to register a first career victory in three years for Dan Skelton. The Gary Moore-trained Black Gerry and Harper’s Brook are also prominent in the betting.

SPOTLIGHT TIP: Triple Trade

Improving chaser; good effort in competitive 2m1f race here latest; has won at 2m4f

Triple Trade 13:50 Ascot View Racecard Jky: Brendan Powell Tnr: Joe Tizzard

2.05 Haydock

Betfred Supports Jack Berry House Handicap Hurdle, 1m7½f

Jagwar made a promising debut for Oliver Greenall and Josh Guerriero when only beaten a head on his debut at Aintree in October and can run another solid race. Donald McCain, who won this race in 2020, saddles last-time-out winner Goobinator and three-time winner Bois Guillbert is prominent in the betting for Lucinda Russell. The Rebecca Menzies-trained The Churchill Lad continues to be well supported and Bingoo chases a hat-trick for Jimmy Moffatt.

SPOTLIGHT TIP: Bois Guillbert

Won on seasonal/handicap debut in October and ran well at Cheltenham later that month

Bois Guillbert 14:05 Haydock View Racecard Jky: Stephen Mulqueen Tnr: Lucinda Russell

2.25 Ascot

Howden Long Walk Hurdle (Grade 1), 3m½f

The feature of the day is competitive. Veteran stayers Champ and Paisley Park will renew their rivalry and meet for the sixth time, while Long Distance hero Dashel Drasher makes his first start since that Grade 2 Newbury success. Crambo and West Balboa are also well supported and should not be overlooked. The likes of Botox Has, hat-trick-seeking Blueking D'Oroux and Goshen make it a red-hot contest.

SPOTLIGHT TIP: Paisley Park

Legendary stayer with form figures of 1131 in this race; made a highly pleasing return

Paisley Park 14:25 Ascot View Racecard Jky: Tom Bellamy Tnr: Emma Lavelle

3.00 Ascot

Howden Silver Cup Handicap Chase, 3m

Badger Beer scorer Blackjack Magic makes his return for Anthony Honeyball as he attempts to win for a fourth time over fences. Gavin Cromwell sends a two-strong team over from Ireland as Yeah Man and Hascoeur Clermont feature, with the latter bidding for a hat-trick. The ever-improving Git Maker is seeking a four-timer for Jamie Snowden, who goes in search of another big prize in December.

SPOTLIGHT TIP: Git Maker

6-9; up another 5lb and this is much more of a test but he may well pass it

Git Maker 15:00 Ascot View Racecard Jky: Gavin Sheehan Tnr: Jamie Snowden

3.35 Ascot

Betfair Exchange Trophy, 1m7½f

The classy Iberico Lord returns after making an impressive start to his season when landing the Greatwood Handicap at Cheltenham in November. He is one of three runners for Nicky Henderson, who also saddles hat-trick chasing Impose Toi and progressive mare Luccia. Three-time winner Altobelli is one to consider for Harry Fry, while champion trainer Willie Mullins’ sole runner on Saturday comes in the form of Onlyamatteroftime.

SPOTLIGHT TIP: Iberico Lord

Strong finish to win the 15-runner Greatwood at Cheltenham (2m, soft) on return; up 8lb

Iberico Lord 15:35 Ascot View Racecard Jky: Nico de Boinville Tnr: Nicky Henderson

ITV7 tips and predictions

Race 1, 1.50 Ascot: Triple Trade

Race 2, 2.05 Haydock: Bois Guillbert

Race 3, 2.25 Ascot: Paisley Park

Race 4, 2.40 Haydock: Real Stone

Race 5, 3.00 Ascot: Git Maker

Race 6, 3.15 Haydock: Niceandeasy

Race 7, 3.35 Ascot: Iberico Lord

