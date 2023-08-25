ITV Racing tips: one key runner from each of the seven races on ITV on Saturday

1.50 York

Sky Bet And Symphony Group Strensall Stakes (Group 3), 1m1f

This looks to revolve around Nostrum, who returned from a lengthy break with an emphatic victory in the Listed Sir Henry Cecil Stakes before getting a bit stuck in tacky ground at Glorious Goodwood, so the faster ground will be a help. El Drama put up a fine performance on his first start for Karl Burke and is next best.

SPOTLIGHT TIP: NOSTRUM

Impressive Listed win in July; soft going excuse for odds-on defeat since; can bounce back

Nostrum 13:50 York View Racecard Jky: Ryan Moore Tnr: Sir Michael Stoute

2.05 Goodwood

William Hill Prestige Fillies' Stakes (Group 3), 7f

Carla's Way may have had a problem when disappointing as favourite in the Albany Stakes last time as connections gave her a wind operation afterwards. She was impressive on her debut and the extra distance should suit. Pretty Crystal finished ahead of her at Royal Ascot and will look to confirm places.

SPOTLIGHT TIP: PRETTY CRYSTAL

Second in 6f Ascot Group 3 latest; 7f should suit; player

Pretty Crystal 14:05 Goodwood View Racecard Jky: Billy Garritty Tnr: Richard Fahey

2.25 York

Sky Bet Melrose Handicap, 1m6f

William Haggas has won this twice in the last four years and he relies on progressive pair Lordship, who completed a hat-trick with a strong staying performance at Haydock last time, and Alhambra Palace. Andrew Balding won it the two years Haggas didn't, so impressive Goodwood scorer The Goat warrants plenty of respect.

SPOTLIGHT TIP: TRUE LEGEND

Runner-up at Glorious Goodwood despite torrid passage and he's firmly in calculations

True Legend 14:25 York View Racecard Jky: Hollie Doyle Tnr: Sir Mark Prescott Bt

2.40 Goodwood

William Hill Celebration Mile Stakes (Group 2), 1m

Epictetus produced a massive career-best to down hot favourite Nostrum in the Thoroughbred Stakes when dropped to a mile at Goodwood last time and may improve further at this trip. Aldaary drops in grade after chasing home Paddington in a Group 1 last time, while Knight needs respecting for the training combination which landed this in two of the last three years.

SPOTLIGHT TIP: EPICTETUS

Suited by drop back to 1m when winning C&D Group 3; may have more to offer; leading claims

Epictetus 14:40 Goodwood View Racecard Jky: Kieran Shoemark Tnr: John & Thady Gosden

3.00 York

Sky Bet City of York Stakes (Group 2), 7f

Last year's Kinross is back to defend his crown and this 7f specialist arrives off the back of victory in the Group 2 Lennox Stakes. Isaac Shelby was just a neck behind him in the Lennox and reopposes, while Sacred takes a drop in grade and steps up in trip after being narrowly denied in the Group 1 QEII Jubilee Stakes last time.

SPOTLIGHT TIP: SACRED

Has thrived in last 12 months and fine second at Royal Ascot; goes well fresh; key player

Sacred 15:00 York View Racecard Jky: Tom Marquand Tnr: William Haggas

3.35 York

Sky Bet Ebor Handicap, 1m6f

A lot of eyes will be drawn to Sweet William, who completed a hat-trick when landing a Goodwood handicap last time. He is 4lb well in under a 4lb penalty and could be a Group-class horse in a handicap. Last-time-out winners Real Dream, Live Your Dream and Scampi all have chances, while Scriptwriter produced a big effort to finish second in a Group 3 last time and is of interest now back in a handicap.

SPOTLIGHT TIP: ADJUVANT

Reliable and progressive; heavy ground when seen off by Sweet William at Goodwood; player

Adjuvant 15:35 York View Racecard Jky: Kevin Stott Tnr: Michael Bell

4.10 York

Sky Bet Constantine Handicap, 6f

Aberama Gold seeks a quickfire hat-trick after following up victory over this course and distance with success in the Stewards' Cup. Last year's winner Summerghand is a regular in these big-field handicaps and was beaten just a head in the Great St Wilfrid last time, while course-and-distance winners The Green Man, Mr Wagyu, Gale Force Maya, Mums Tipple and Bosh can't be ruled out in a wide-open affair.

SPOTLIGHT TIP: MR WAGYU

Has drawn a blank this year but several good runs, including at Goodwood latest; contender

Mr Wagyu 16:10 York View Racecard Jky: Jason Hart Tnr: John Quinn

ITV7 tips and predictions

