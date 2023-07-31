ITV Racing tips: one key runner from each of the four races on ITV on Tuesday

2.50 Goodwood

Coral Chesterfield Cup Handicap, 1m2f

John Smith's Cup winner Pride Of America is up 4lb for his narrow victory at York and again has Frederick Larson taking off 3lb. Millebosc, who was third in the 2021 French Derby, finished seventh that day, but looks on a tempting mark on his third start for William Haggas. The Johnston stable have won four of the last nine runnings and rely on Outbreak.

SPOTLIGHT TIP: MILLEBOSC

High-class 3rd in French Derby; disappointing since; glimmers for new yard with excuses

Millebosc 14:50 Goodwood View Racecard Jky: Tom Marquand Tnr: William Haggas

3.25 Goodwood

Nicholson Gin Vintage Stakes (Group 2), 7f

An open-looking juvenile contest with Haatem setting the form standard on the back of his second to potential superstar City Of Troy in the Superlative Stakes at Newmarket. Impressive debut winner Iberian and Chesham Stakes third Golden Mind, the mount of Frankie Dettori, are others with leading claims.

SPOTLIGHT TIP: GOLDEN MIND

Closing in fast on the winner when third in the Chesham at Royal Ascot; solid claims

Golden Mind 15:25 Goodwood View Racecard Jky: Frankie Dettori Tnr: Richard Fahey

4.00 Goodwood

World Pool Lennox Stakes (Group 2), 7f

Two-time Group 1 winner Kinross could quite easily have been bidding for a hat-trick in the race, but he was just denied going back to back 12 months ago. Any further rain would be of assistance back at his preferred trip of 7f. Smart three-year-old colt Isaac Shelby, who is 2-3 over this distance, is another likely to be suited by the conditions.

SPOTLIGHT TIP: ISAAC SHELBY

Smart colt; has won two notable 7f prizes; solid efforts at Group 1 level the last twice

Isaac Shelby 16:00 Goodwood View Racecard Jky: Sean Levey Tnr: Brian Meehan

4.35 Goodwood

Al Shaqab Goodwood Cup Stakes (Group 1), 2m

The unbeaten Courage Mon Ami looked a staying star in the mould of the great Stradivarius when winning the Gold Cup at Royal Ascot on just his fourth start. The rapidly improving four-year-old will aim to provide the Gosden stable with another victory in a race Stradivarius won four times in a row. The consistent Coltrane, who was second at Ascot, has rock-solid credentials, while Giavellotto has been kept fresh for this since winning the Yorkshire Cup in May. Emily Dickinson will appreciate the slower surface and it is too soon to write off last year's St Leger hero Eldar Eldarov after two defeats this season.

SPOTLIGHT TIP: COURAGE MON AMI

Gold Cup win took his record to 4-4; improving fast and should have lots more to offer

Courage Mon Ami 16:35 Goodwood View Racecard Jky: Frankie Dettori Tnr: John & Thady Gosden

ITV7 tips and predictions

Race 1, 2.50 GOODWOOD: MILLEBOSC

Race 2, 3.10 BEVERLEY: GALACTIC CHARM

Race 3, 3.25 GOODWOOD: GOLDEN MIND

Race 4, 3.35 YARMOUTH: TRUE COURAGE

Race 5, 3.45 BEVERLEY: BAND OF JOY

Race 6, 4.00 GOODWOOD: ISAAC SHELBY

Race 7, 4.35 GOODWOOD: COURAGE MON AMI

