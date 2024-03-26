Hong Kong racing tips: Jim McGrath with three Wednesday picks at Happy Valley

Beauty Waves

1.45 Happy Valley

2pts win

Zoom Boom

2.15 Happy Valley

2pts win

Beauty Infinity

2.50 Happy Valley

2pts win

Zac Purton is poised to celebrate a memorable Hong Kong Derby win at the weekend by chalking up a ‘Beauty’ double on another tricky nine-race card at Happy Valley today.

Irish import Beauty Waves can land the Class 3 5f handicap (1.45) on his first outing since a switch to the Pierre Ng stable, while the John Size-trained Beauty Infinity can return to winning ways in the Class 3 6f handicap (2.50).

Both horses carry the black and pink colours of the Kwok family and are sure to be sent off at short odds. However, both are set to win and should be included in all multiples on what appears a challenging card at the city track.

Six-times champion Purton was winning his second Hong Kong Derby when bringing Massive Sovereign with a barnstorming finish on Sunday and found it hard to wipe the smile from his face for the remainder of the meeting.

This is small beer by comparison but Beauty Waves, who has notched three seconds and a third in his last four starts, is overdue a first win locally and from stall five, with a drop back in trip, this is an ideal opportunity. He failed to make all when second to Tomodachi Kokoroe on his last start and was moved from Douglas Whyte.

Beauty Infinity was sent off odds-on favourite on his last two outings, for a win and a third. The latter was a better run than it appears on paper as he was carried wide at the first bend and raced without cover. With better luck in running, he can go in this time.

O’Liner, who raced with success in Sydney as O’President, winning the Group 2 Skyline Stakes, is the danger in an intriguing contest. He can use the inside draw (stall one) to full advantage.

Andrea Atzeni, who almost stole Sunday’s Derby with a daring front-running ride, can take the Class 3 1m½f handicap (2.15) aboard Zoom Boom , another clearly in top form.

The Whyte-trained lightweight finished eighth behind Universal Horizon at Sha Tin on his last start in one of the season's closest blanket finishes. Only one length separated the first eight and Zoom Boom was finishing strongly. This is his chance.

Happy Valley Placepot perm

12.10

2 Golden Luck

11 Winning Heart

12.40

3 Capital Legend

5 Snowalot

1.10

4 Happy Soul

5 Our Lucky Glory

1.45

4 Heroic Master

6 Beauty Waves

2.15

10 Show Respect

12 Zoom Boom

2.50

3 O’Liner

4 Beauty Infinity

2 x 2 x 2 x 2 x 2 x 2 = 64 lines

Bets can be placed into Hong Kong pools with the Tote, Coral and Ladbrokes. The first race at Happy Valley on Wednesday is at 10.40am.

Happy Valley card

