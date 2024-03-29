Hong Kong racing tips: Jim McGrath with three Sunday picks at Sha Tin

Superb Kid

9.10 Sha Tin

2pts win

Storming Dragon

9.40 Sha Tin

2pts win

Gorgeous Win

10.50 Sha Tin

2pts win

It pays to take notice when Zac Purton puts himself forward to take the mount on an unraced debutant, which makes three-year-old Storming Dragon one to follow on his racecourse introduction in the Class 4 6f handicap sprint (9.40) at Sha Tin on Sunday.

Trainer Jamie Richards sourced the gelding in New Zealand, where he had been sold for NZ$330,000 at a Ready-to-Run sale and later shaped well in a trial on the synthetic surface. Since coming to Hong Kong, he has had five barrier trials.

Significantly, Purton was aboard for three of those, gaining an insight regarding his potential and now deciding to stick with the son of Star Turn. From stall three, he should be up on the pace all the way and go close first-up.

Hugh Bowman takes over from Jerry Chau on once-raced King Miles, who made up a lot of ground for a promising fourth, beaten only two and a quarter lengths, from a wide draw (stall 12) last time. He should find it a lot easier from stall one and is seen as the danger, with Sunny Da Best another with claims.

Purton, still basking in the glory of his Derby triumph a week ago, has his usual book of quality rides, which also include the talented Gorgeous Win , who is the one to beat in the finale, the Class 3 6f sprint handicap (10.50).

The Danny Shum-trained Gorgeous Win is already 28lb higher in the ratings than when his career kicked off in November and is on a hat-trick as he attempts to shoulder the 9st 9lb top weight. Frankly, it would not surprise to see him eventually knocking on the door of Class 1 company.

James Tak won two races in a lower grade before performing creditably when second in a 5f handicap at this level. Stepping back up in trip is in his favour and he should give a good sight from the inside gate (stall 1). He is the chief danger to Gorgeous Win.

Six-time champion Purton is also tipped to take the Class 3 7f handicap (9.10) aboard the Francis Lui-trained Superb Kid , who won over the course and distance when dropped in grade in January.

The four-year-old won a maiden at a provincial New South Wales track for trainer Joe Pride and seems to have acclimatised well in his new surroundings. The chief threat Beauty Missile is still a maiden after 15 starts locally and one in Australia, where he showed ability when second at Flemington.

Sha Tin Placepot perm

8.10

3 Golden Rise

12 Brave Witness

8.40

3 Voyage Samurai

5 Golden Darci

9.10

4 Superb Kid

11 Beauty Missile

9.40

4 King Miles

6 Storming Dragon

10.15

1 Fallon

3 Frantanck

10.50

1 Gorgeous Win

7 James Tak

2 x 2 x 2 x 2 x 2 x 2 = 64 lines

Bets can be placed into Hong Kong pools with the Tote, Coral and Ladbrokes. The first race at Sha Tin on Sunday is at 5.45am.

Sha Tin card

Sign up to the Tote here. Commercial notice: This article contains affiliate links. Offers are handpicked and come from operators that our experts have first-hand experience of. Opening an account via one of these links will earn revenue for the Racing Post, which will be used to continue producing our award-winning coverage of horseracing.