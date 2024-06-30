Hong Kong racing tips: Jim McGrath with three selections at Sha Tin on Monday

Flying Luck

12.10 Sha Tin

2pts win

Forerunner

12.40 Sha Tin

2pts win

Bottomuptogether

1.45 Sha Tin

2pts win

Caspar Fownes is not involved in the intense battle for the trainers’ championship but he still has ammunition to fire such as the promising Flying Luck in the Guangdong-Hong Kong Cup, a Class 4 6f handicap (12.10) at Sha Tin.

While Fownes has enjoyed a good season — he is fifth on the list with 50 wins — he won’t catch the leaders Pierre Ng and Francis Lui, who are locked together at the top on 65 wins with five meetings remaining.

Flying Luck is a young prospect the trainer might well consider one of his aces for next season. The three-year-old son of Written Tycoon is a half-brother to the well-regarded Pinstriped, an Australian Group 2 winner, and showed glimpses of real ability on his only start.

It was a tough initiation three weeks ago when, sent off a 50-1 shot, he brushed the starting gate and was bumped soon after, only then to find himself held up for a run 50 yards from the line.

The fact he could finish just under four lengths from the winner speaks volumes for his toughness and talent, and from stall five, with Vincent Ho aboard again, he has excellent prospects of opening his account. He should also relish the step up in trip from 5f.

Ng saddles Super Bonus, who has been raised a modest five ratings points for scraping home in this grade on his last outing, but this time he must overcome an awkward draw in 13, second from the outside.

Frankie Lor, like Fownes, is keen to get more experience into his younger recruits, and in the case of Bottomuptogether , in the Class 3 sprint handicap (1.45), he is also eagerly anticipating his three-year-old stretching out to 6f.

Bottomuptogether will be one of the shortest-priced horses on the 11-race twilight card but he deserves to be after winning both his races over 5f with something in hand, giving the impression he will be comfortable with this step up in grade. Lui’s Divano is second choice.

Cody Mo has battled through a creditable first season training and can add to his 18 wins when saddling Forerunner in the Class 4 7f handicap (12.40), in which the five-year-old Almanzor gelding looks to have been well placed with Hugh Bowman aboard.

Sha Tin Placepot perm

11.35

8 Chiu Chow Spirit

9 Gorgeous Win

12.10

2 Ace Power

5 Flying Luck

12.40

5 Solid Win

8 Forerunner

1.10

3 Super Infinity

11 Happydearhappydeer

1.45

4 Bottomuptogether

5 Divano

2.20

4 The Heir

10 Sunstrider

2 x 2 x 2 x 2 x 2 x 2 = 64 lines

The first race at Sha Tin on Monday is at 9.00am

Sha Tin card

