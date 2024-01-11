Hong Kong racing tips: Jim McGrath with three selections at Sha Tin

Chateau

Exciting import Galaxy Patch is set to continue his rapid rise through the grades by taking the featured Pok Oi Cup (8.05 ), a Class 2 6f handicap sprint on the ten-race card at Sha Tin.

The four-year-old Australian gelding gave little hint of his true ability when winning a modest maiden in Adelaide a year ago, but he has excelled for trainer Pierre Ng in his new home, chalking up an impressive 3-4 record, with all wins coming over course and distance.

This is his biggest test – the progression to Class 2 is a significant one – but judging by his easy win by two and three-quarter lengths under top weight last time, he is well up to it. The handicapper has whacked him with a 10lb rise in the ratings.

Not surprisingly, Karis Teetan remains loyal to Galaxy Patch, deserting another of his talented regular rides, the David Hayes-trained Lucky Encounter, who has been picked up by in-form Andrea Atzeni.

Lucky Encounter, who arrived in Hong Kong unraced, is one step clear of Galaxy Patch in making his way up the class ladder, though his progress stalled when he came up against strong opposition, headed by Helios Express, in November.

Hayes has since freshened up the four-year-old and sent him for a barrier trial earlier in the month. In receipt of 3lb from Galaxy Patch, Lucky Encounter is clear second choice, with top weight Ping Hai Galaxy next best in an intriguing contest.

Hayes saddles one of his potential top-liners in Star Mac in the Class 3 mile handicap (9.10 ), a race restricted to four-year-olds. The gelding won his only race before export, a 7f maiden in country Victoria, but he came highly recommended and is ready to break through on his third local outing.

Last time, he came from well back to take third over course and distance behind Speed Dragon, who he should beat this time, though improving Chancheng Glory and the impressive Fallon both represent strong opposition.

Finally, John Size appears to have Chateau on song after 13 starts — the gelding was placed in a Group 2 as a juvenile for Andrew Balding before export — and is set to finally reap the rewards in the Class 4 mile handicap (7.35 ), in which Beato is the danger.

Sha Tin Placepot perm

7.00

2 Fighting Machine

7 Master Tornado

7.35

3 Beato

10 Chateau

8.05

6 Galaxy Patch

7 Lucky Encounter

8.35

4 I Give

10 Magnificent Nine

9.10

2 Chancheng Glory

13 Star Mac

9.45

1 Beauty Crescent

3 Joyful Hunter

2x2x2x2x2x2 = 64 lines

Bets can be placed into Hong Kong pools with the Tote. The first race at Happy Valley is at 5.00am.

Sha Tin card

