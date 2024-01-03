Hong Kong racing tips: Jim McGrath with three selections at Happy Valley

Golden Long

Harry Bentley can make a successful return to the saddle when partnering the progressive M Unicorn in the Class 3 handicap (1.45) over an extended mile at Happy Valley today.

Bentley served a two-month suspension and paid a £30,000 fine after pleading guilty to an historical charge of passing information on horses to people who were not the owners.

The Caspar Fownes-trained M Unicorn is easily the best of the English jockey’s six mounts, having won three of his last four starts, all over course and distance, leaving him perfectly poised for this step up in grade off a light weight.

The five-year-old gave Ryan Moore a valuable winner in the International Jockeys’ Championship last month, running on strongly from back in the field and leaving the impression there was still plenty to come as the season progresses.

His danger is the talented import Thesis, winner of the Britannia for the Charltons 18 months ago, who is now showing signs of having acclimatised. His two runs for Frankie Lor since a transfer from Richard Gibson at the end of last season were both promising.

Another import in the same boat is the Pierre Ng-trained Bon's A Pearla , who gets her chance for a breakthrough win in the Class 3 6f sprint handicap (2.15). The daughter of sprinter Bon Hoffa is one of the few mares introduced into Hong Kong's horse population in recent years.

In Australia, Bon's A Pearla finished third in the Australian Guineas and fourth in the Australasian Oaks, a sure indication of her ability, which Ng is now trying to translate into Hong Kong success. She is 0-11 locally but now on the right mark. Beauty Waves is her main threat.

Zac Purton is on holiday with his family in Scandinavia and Hugh Bowman is suspended, which leaves it open for a local talent such as Matthew Chadwick to take advantage, which he can aboard the untapped Golden Long in the opening Class 4 6f handicap sprint (11.10).

This son of Brazen Beau looked smart when he easily beat a competitive Class 4 field by two lengths on his racecourse debut last month, giving rise to a hefty 8lb increase in his rating. He faces a tougher task this time but is more than equal to it. He is selected to beat King Eccellente.

