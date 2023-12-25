Hong Kong racing tips: Jim McGrath with three Boxing Day selections at Sha Tin

Super Wise Dragon

8.05 Sha Tin

2pts win

Kyeema

9.10 Sha Tin

2pts win

Jumbo Fortune

9.45 Sha Tin

2pts win

James McDonald can deliver some festive cheer to punters on the progressive Super Wise Dragon in the Class 4 mile handicap (8.05) on a challenging Boxing Day card at Sha Tin.

J-Mac, as he is known in most parts, has ridden a creditable ten winners on his short stint in Hong Kong, and he partnered the five-year-old for the first time when second to the handy Aestheticism over course and distance nine days ago.

The Chris So-trained gelding was beaten three-quarters of a length and the fitting of a visor for the first time could be a telling factor in a race that should admirably suit the lightly raced son of Snitzel.

Joyful Prosperity, a three-year-old with a fascinating Japanese sire line, has been taken along quietly by trainer Michael Chang, progressing from restricted races to an open Class 4, in which he caught the eye finishing on for third last month. He looks the value for multiples and exotics.

The booking of Zac Purton for any newcomer is always worth scrutiny, as is the case with the much-travelled Kyeema , who makes his Hong Kong debut in the Class 3 5f sprint handicap (9.10).

Kyeema, a northern-hemisphere bred son of Siyouni, won a York nursery at the Ebor meeting and finished second in the Listed Rockingham Stakes at the same course for William Haggas before transferring to Sara Ryan in Sydney, where he was twice placed in metro races.

He is now in the care of another familiar with the Australian form, Mark Newnham, who had Purton aboard for two recent barrier trials in which the gelding showed enough to say he can go close in this sprint on the straight course, even from stall five, which can be an awkward draw.

The danger is the David Hall-trained Summit Cheers, although jumping from stall one, he too has a challenge but should run into a place. Hugh Bowman is back after a prolonged spell on the sidelines through injury and Pleasant Endeavor is arguably his best of his three mounts in a low-key reintroduction.

Pierre Ng, who is running away with the trainers’ championship, has found the key to the problematic Jumbo Fortune , who is the one to beat in the finale, the Class 3 mile handicap (9.45). He is backing the gelding up to race for the third week on the trot as clearly he prefers regular racing.

Sha Tin Placepot perm

7.00

8 Top Scorer

12 Strathpeffer

7.35

1 Judy’s Great

8 Aca Power

8.05

8 Super Wise Dragon

10 Joyful Prosperity

8.35

2 Lady’s Choice

9 Gorgeous Win

9.10

4 Kyeema

5 Summit Cheers

9.45

4 Chancheng Glory

9 Jumbo Fortune

2x2x2x2x2x2 = 64 lines

Bets can be placed into Hong Kong pools with the Tote. The first race at Sha Tin is at 5am.

Sha Tin card

Sign up to the Tote here. New customers online only. £/€10 minimum stake (if each-way then minimum £/€10 Win + £/€10 Place). Receive £/€30 Tote Credit within 48 hours of qualifying bet settlement. Seven-day expiry. Qualifying bet is the first racing pool bet added to the betslip. 18+. Full T&Cs apply. begambleaware.org.