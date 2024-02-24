Hereford Placepot tips: Tom Segal relies on three bankers in his perm for the £50,000 guaranteed pool

Unbeaten in two starts over course and distance and the winner of the veterans' chase a year ago from a 5lb higher mark , Innisfree Lad is the one to beat in the opening race at Hereford (2.10). However, he didn't run well in first-time blinkers last time, so the relatively less exposed Southern Sam has to go in as well.

The next three races look straightforward and it will be a shock if the unbeaten Kel Du Large doesn't at least make the frame in the 2m hurdle (2.40), while Mighty Moth has much the best form in the maiden hurdle confined to mares (3.10).

Abingworth was unlucky not to win a decent race at Ludlow last time and is by far the safest choice in the handicap chase (3.40) but the last two races are much trickier and will need at least two selections.

Venetia Williams' stable isn't in quite the same form it was at the start of the year but her In D'Or shaped much better than his finishing position last time and is open to plenty more improvement in the handicap hurdle (4.10). He goes in with the recent Leicester winner, One Eye On Vegas , who should also have more to offer.

The final leg (4.40) might be the hardest to crack but Bertie B ran well off a slightly higher mark at Fontwell last time. He goes in along with Jack Sprat , who has been running consistently well in similar races of late.

Hereford Placepot perm

2.10

1 Southern Sam

3 Innisfree Lad

2.40

4 Kel Du Large

3.10

9 Mighty Moth

3.40

4 Abingworth

4.10

2 In D'Or

6 One Eye On Vegas

4.40

3 Bertie B

4 Jack Sprat

2x1x1x1x2x2 = 8 lines

Sign up to the Tote here. New customers online only. £/€10 minimum stake (if each-way then minimum £/€10 Win + £/€10 Place). Receive £/€30 Tote Credit within 48 hours of qualifying bet settlement. Seven-day expiry. Qualifying bet is the first racing pool bet added to the betslip. 18+. Full T&Cs apply. begambleaware.org. Commercial notice: This article contains affiliate links. Offers are handpicked and come from operators that our experts have first-hand experience of. Opening an account via one of these links will earn revenue for the Racing Post, which will be used to continue producing our award-winning coverage of horseracing.