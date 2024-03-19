Haydock Placepot tips: Keith Melrose with this perm for the £50,000 guaranteed pot

Haydock's Placepot is worth a guaranteed £50,000 and some tight fields make the early legs tricky. We will not swell the pool much by taking Glorious Lion and Golden Maverick in the first (2.15), or all four in the competitive second leg (2.45). We will have to save later.

In leg three (3.15), shy of seeing how the market judges the long-absent Ascending Lark, the solid option is Dameofthecotswolds . In the 3m4½f handicap chase (3.50), Robyndzone is an obvious choice, while O'Connell is consistent for all the doubts over what he finds for pressure.

Gaelik Coast has been shaping well this season and makes a good Placepot pick for leg five (4.25).

The last leg (5.00) is full of improvers, but based on who is most likely to thrive under these conditions the vote goes to President Scottie .

Haydock Placepot perm

2.15

2 Glorious Lion

3 Golden Maverick

2.45

1 Glory And Honour

2 Prairie Wolf

3 Carcaci Castle

4 Heros

3.15

8 Dameofthecotswolds

3.50

3 Robyndzone

4 O'Connell

4.25

2 Gaelik Coast

5.00

4 President Scottie

2x4x1x2x1x1 = 16 lines

