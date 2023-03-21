Haydock Placepot tips: Dave Randall has a crack at the £100,000 guaranteed pool

The opening leg of the Haydock Placepot (1.50) is a tight six-runner 2m maiden hurdle with only two places available, but makes plenty of appeal representing Sam England on his hurdles debut. The six-year-old showed distinct promise in his two Irish points on testing ground and he is bred to do well over hurdles.

Only the winner will do in the next two legs. Given the testing conditions, should cope with the drop in distance on his hat-trick attempt in the novice handicap chase (2.25). is still open to improvement over fences and is also included in a race in which a case can be made for all four runners.

The juvenile hurdle (3.00) is also tricky. brings strong testing-ground form from France on his debut for Venetia Williams and is the first choice. is also included. He is one of two runners for the in-form Tom Lacey and Sam Twiston-Davies has been booked to ride.

should get competitive over the longer trip on his handicap debut in the 2m3f hurdle (3.35), representing Kim Bailey. can also go well after his break for the in-form Nicky Richards.

and are used as two of the three horses shortlisted in the 3m4½f handicap chase (4.10).

In the concluding staying handicap hurdle (4.45) only two places are available, but should go well over the longer trip on his handicap debut and may prove more competitive racing left-handed again and back on more testing ground.

Haydock Placepot Perm

1.50

3 Jeteye

2.25

1 Only The Bold

2 Richmond Lake

3.00

1 Jolly Nellerie

4 Elogio

3.35

3 Better Getalong

7 Hurlerontheditch

4.10

8 No Cruise Yet

10 The Questioner

4.45

3 Galudon

4 Broadway Boy

1x2x2x2x2x2 = 32 lines

