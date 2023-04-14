Grand National festival 2023 tips: Friday's best bets from Racing Post experts

Day two of the Grand National meeting at Aintree is upon us - but who do our experts fancy most?

1.45 Aintree

By Kevin Morley

Provided he has recovered from his Cheltenham exertions, Gerri Colombe is the one to beat. Best on the trends, he looked a tad unfortunate not to land the Brown Advisory and can make amends here.

Bronn, who was third in that contest, has to be considered, but fifth-placed Galia Des Liteaux might be a bigger danger. Dan Skelton's mare wasn't really involved in the finish that day but should be fresher here as a result.

Gerri Colombe 13:45 Aintree View Racecard

2.55 Aintree

By Paul Kealy

No Looking Back has been very much a work in progress for Oliver McKiernan and shapes like he could do with a decent gallop to aim at.

The five-year-old didn't jump well when beating last season's Boodles winner Brazil in a match at Limerick in December, but he was better in that department when a length-and-a-quarter second to Irish Point in a Grade 3 at Naas just before Cheltenham. It was good to see him put his head down and go after the winner after the last.

Irish Point flopped at the Dublin Racing Festival, but that wasn't his true running and No Looking Back was conceding 9lb, so it was an excellent effort and one that arguably gives him a much better chance than his current odds imply.

McKiernan caused a massive shock when Follow The Plan won the 2012 Bowl here at 50-1, and his only runner since then was back in 2013 (66-1, unplaced), but he looks to have a good horse on his hands and he's in cracking form too, with three of his last five runners having won, the last two at 16-1 and 18-1.

No Looking Back 14:55 Aintree View Racecard

4.05 Aintree

By Tom Segal

Races over the National fences are a bit like that second slice of cheesecake. You know you shouldn't really get involved but you simply can't help yourself. The Randox Supports Race Against Dementia Topham Handicap Chase (4.05) looks impossible to solve but how can anyone resist having a crack at it?

Given his record in the race and how dominant he's been all season, Willie Mullins is the obvious place to start. He saddles the top four in the weights but as far as I'm concerned only one of them, Burrows Saint, is certain to stay the trip. Having taken to the fences so well when fourth in Minella Times' National off a 4lb higher mark, he looks a serious contender.

He clearly didn't stay the marathon trip but travels so well in his races that I expect Patrick Mullins to give him a Livelovelaugh type of ride. That pairing dotted up in the Topham two years ago, when Livelovelaugh was an 11-year-old who had failed to stay in the big one, and I can see Burrows Saint doing the same.

Burrows Saint 16:05 Aintree View Racecard

