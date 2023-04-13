Racing Post logo
Free horse racing tips for Aintree: six horses to bet on for Friday of the Grand National festival

Friday's best bets at Aintree ranked in order of confidence by our top tipsters . . .

Eyecatcher

No Looking Back (2.55 Aintree)

Fine run under a big penalty against a classy rival last time and looks ready for this Grade 1 assignment.
Mark Brown

No Looking Back14:55 Aintree
Jky: Phillip Enright (-lb)Tnr: Oliver McKiernan

The Punt nap

Inthepocket (2.55 Aintree)

Unlucky not to finish in the first three in the Supreme Novices' Hurdle and sets the form standard if he's able to replicate that run again.
Matt Rennie

Inthepocket14:55 Aintree
Jky: Rachael Blackmore (-lb)Tnr: Henry De Bromhead

Handicappers' nap

Parramount (5.15 Aintree)

Progressive sort who has gone up 19lb in the handicap for recent wide-margin wins but could still prove well treated with his rider taking off 7lb.
Steve Mason

Parramount17:15 Aintree
Jky: Bradley Roberts (7lb)Tnr: Charlie Longsdon

West Country nap

Hitman (3.30 Aintree)

Classy performer who was a good second here last year. Back to form in the Ryanair last time and can finally land his big win.
James Stevens

Hitman15:30 Aintree
Jky: Lorcan Williams (-lb)Tnr: Paul Nicholls

Speed figures

Dargiannini (2.20 Aintree)

Has made steady progress this year and a personal best last time augurs well for his hat-trick prospects.
Dave Edwards

Dargiannini14:20 Aintree
Jky: Paul O'Brien (-lb)Tnr: Harry Derham

Dark horse

A Different Kind (5.15 Aintree)

Has become well handicapped and was a good second from a 3lbs higher mark at this course in October. Improvement expected on his second run since wind surgery with a strong pace at this trip to suit.
Jake Aldrich

Published on 13 April 2023Last updated 18:00, 13 April 2023
