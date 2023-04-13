Free horse racing tips for Aintree: six horses to bet on for Friday of the Grand National festival

Friday's best bets at Aintree ranked in order of confidence by our top tipsters . . .

Eyecatcher

(2.55 Aintree)

Fine run under a big penalty against a classy rival last time and looks ready for this Grade 1 assignment.

Mark Brown

No Looking Back 14:55 Aintree

The Punt nap

(2.55 Aintree)

Unlucky not to finish in the first three in the Supreme Novices' Hurdle and sets the form standard if he's able to replicate that run again.

Matt Rennie

Inthepocket 14:55 Aintree

Handicappers' nap

(5.15 Aintree)

Progressive sort who has gone up 19lb in the handicap for recent wide-margin wins but could still prove well treated with his rider taking off 7lb.

Steve Mason

Parramount 17:15 Aintree

West Country nap

(3.30 Aintree)

Classy performer who was a good second here last year. Back to form in the Ryanair last time and can finally land his big win.

James Stevens

Hitman 15:30 Aintree

Speed figures

(2.20 Aintree)

Has made steady progress this year and a personal best last time augurs well for his hat-trick prospects.

Dave Edwards

Dargiannini 14:20 Aintree

Dark horse

(5.15 Aintree)

Has become well handicapped and was a good second from a 3lbs higher mark at this course in October. Improvement expected on his second run since wind surgery with a strong pace at this trip to suit.

Jake Aldrich

