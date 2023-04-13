Free horse racing tips for Aintree: six horses to bet on for Friday of the Grand National festival
Friday's best bets at Aintree ranked in order of confidence by our top tipsters . . .
Eyecatcher
No Looking Back (2.55 Aintree)
Fine run under a big penalty against a classy rival last time and looks ready for this Grade 1 assignment.
Mark Brown
The Punt nap
Inthepocket (2.55 Aintree)
Unlucky not to finish in the first three in the Supreme Novices' Hurdle and sets the form standard if he's able to replicate that run again.
Matt Rennie
Handicappers' nap
Parramount (5.15 Aintree)
Progressive sort who has gone up 19lb in the handicap for recent wide-margin wins but could still prove well treated with his rider taking off 7lb.
Steve Mason
West Country nap
Hitman (3.30 Aintree)
Classy performer who was a good second here last year. Back to form in the Ryanair last time and can finally land his big win.
James Stevens
Speed figures
Dargiannini (2.20 Aintree)
Has made steady progress this year and a personal best last time augurs well for his hat-trick prospects.
Dave Edwards
Dark horse
A Different Kind (5.15 Aintree)
Has become well handicapped and was a good second from a 3lbs higher mark at this course in October. Improvement expected on his second run since wind surgery with a strong pace at this trip to suit.
Jake Aldrich
