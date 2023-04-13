The Punt Acca: Matt Rennie's three horse racing tips for Aintree on Friday  

Three horses to include in a treble at Aintree on Friday . . .

Gerri Colombe (1.45 Aintree)

The seven-year-old was an Irish banker at the Cheltenham Festival and he looks to have a golden chance to avenge that defeat in the Mildmay Novices' Chase. Gordon Elliott's charge did little wrong in the Brown Advisory Novices' Chase when defeated a short head by The Real Whacker, and looked to thrive at this trip despite his loss. He finished clear of the reopposing Bronn and Galia Des Liteaux that day and there is no reason why he cannot confirm that. He looks a class above the field.

Inthepocket (2.55 Aintree)

The six-year-old was unlucky not to finish in the first three in the Supreme Novices' Hurdle and a replication of that should be enough to scoop top-level honours. A winner of a Grade 2 earlier this year over 2m4f, he has improved greatly in Grade 1's on his last two starts, and reversed form with Il Etait Temps when fourth in the Supreme at the festival, despite being short of room at the second-last hurdle. While he has to recover from those excursions, he could still have progression to come whereas his rivals need to prove they are up to top-level quality.

Maximilian (4.40 Aintree)

All eyes will be on Albert Bartlett winner Stay Away Fay following his Cheltenham exploits, but take a chance on this horse who beat him at Doncaster earlier this year to beat his old rival again. The Donald McCain-trained seven-year-old thrived off a wind operation to win the Grade 2 River Don in late January, when having Stay Away Fay held a length behind him. That form has been greatly boosted with the third that day, Hurricane Bay, bolting up next time, and while Stay Away Fay has had just 28 days to shrug off his Cheltenham win, Maximilian has been pinpointed at this since Doncaster and should be primed for this.

