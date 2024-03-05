Kempton Placepot tips: Graeme Rodway with his selections for a £50,000 guaranteed pool

The Tote’s £50,000 Placepot guarantee moves on to Kempton on Wednesday and there are plenty of runners declared, kicking off with nine in the opening mile handicap (4.24). The two who interest me the most are Arctician and Local Bay, so it’s worth including both.

The 1m4f maiden (4.55) comes up next and Across Earth made good progress from his first-to-second start. He goes in with the Andrew Balding-trained newcomer, City Saint.

There are nine in the first division of the 6f handicap (5.30) and, provided at least eight run, it’s worth banking on McCauley’s Tavern. He is consistent and reliable for the first three.

Another of my best bets on the night runs in the second division (6.00) and Bora Bora must be included. However, he did blow the start last time so it’s worth putting in Thank The Lord.

I like Media Shooter and Kinnigoli Kid in the 6f handicap (6.30) and it’s also worth putting two selections in division one of the 7f handicap (7.00). Beauen Arrows and Revision appeal.

Kempton Placepot perm

4.24

4 Arctician

9 Local Bay

4.55

9 Across Earth

12 City Saint

5.30

6 McCauley’s Tavern

6.00

2 Bora Bora

5 Thank The Lord

6.30

2 Media Shooter

5 Kinnigoli Kid

7.00

4 Revision

8 Beauen Arrows

2x2x1x2x2x2 = 32 lines

