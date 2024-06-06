Goodwood Placepot tips: Graeme Rodway's selections for a £50,000 guaranteed pool

The Placepot paid a handsome £10,740.70 to a £1 stake at Haydock on Thursday, with only 6.06 winning units coming through the final leg won by 5-2 favourite Forever Blue. Here, Racing Post tipster Graeme Rodway has a crack at the Placepot at Goodwood . . .

The Tote’s £50,000 Placepot guarantee is at Goodwood and the opening 1m1f apprentice handicap (6.05) looks tricky. Lunario is a consistent type and goes in alongside Pink Lily.

The mile fillies’ novice (6.35) comes up next and Dramatic Effect brings a good level of form after a handicap fourth at Sandown last time. Put her in alongside the promising Islanova.

There are only nine in the 6f fillies’ handicap (7.05) and this looks like a good opportunity for a banker because Connie’s Rose is rarely out of the first two and won at Chepstow last week.

The 7f apprentice handicap (7.35) is more difficult, but it’s worth taking the two at the top of the weights. Royal Velvet and Crimson Coronet are lightly raced and may find improvement.

Cabinet Of Clowns has a sound chance in the mile handicap (8.10) under useful apprentice Georgia Dobie. He rates banker material provided all eight run and, in the closing 1m4f handicap (8.45), it’s worth including red-hot favourite Dancing In Paris and Vaynor.

Goodwood Placepot perm

6.05

2 Lunario

6 Pink Lily

6.35

4 Dramatic Effect

9 Islanova

7.05

1 Connie’s Rose

7.35

1 Royal Velvet

2 Crimson Coronet

8.10

4 Cabinet Of Clowns

8.45

1 Vaynor

2 Dancing In Paris

2x2x1x2x1x2 = 16 lines

