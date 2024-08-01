Glorious Goodwood Placepot tips: Paul Kealy's perm for the £200,000 guaranteed pool on day four

There's nothing easy about the Goodwood Placepot on day four, so it will be a large perm to very small stakes.

Master Milliner and Super Superjack were first and second in the opener (1.50) on quick ground two years ago and both look to have been primed for it again, while Kyle Of Lochalsh is the one with the most potential in the field, so they will be my three.

The second (2.25) is particularly tricky. I'll be opposing the market leaders on this ground, so it's King's Gamble and his Doncaster conqueror Socialite , who may get his own way up front, for me, although I wouldn't be surprised if pretty much anything won this.

The chances are the Golden Mile (3.00) will revert to being a low-draw race after a surprising result 12 months ago, so it will be single-figure draws for the perm. Darkness and Urban Sprawl are the two main bets, but it's hard to leave out Blue For You , who will surely be a major player after returning to form at York last time.

There are no standouts in the big sprint (3.35), so I'm going with three here, too. Big Evs has to go in as he'll love this speed track, but I'm expecting Desperate Hero to prove his worth at this level, while Believing still has potential after her Curragh win last time.

The next (4.10) is difficult, too, as 1m1f is short enough for the returning My Prospero and Cicero's Gift is said to want some cut. The latter would still be my choice from the front two, but there are interesting horses further down.

Prague still has plenty of upside and may enjoy the drop in trip, while there must be a reason Jane Chapple-Hyam is prepared to blow a handicap mark by running the once-raced Crown Board at this level on only his second start.

Sex On Fire is the one I like most in the final leg (4.45), but it's a desperately difficult nursery, so we'll add Yes I'm Mali for Richard Fahey, who has a 24 per cent strike-rate when teaming up with Silvestre de Sousa, and The Dragon King , a hat-trick-seeker who will appreciate the extra furlong.

Glorious Goodwood Placepot perm

1.50

2 Kyle Of Lochalsh

7 Master Milliner

16 Super Superjack

2.25

6 King's Gamble

9 Socialite

3.00

7 Blue For You

13 Darkness

16 Urban Sprawl

3.35

4 Believing

5 Desperate Hero

9 Big Evs

4.10

2 Cicero's Gift

5 Prague

7 Crown Board

4.45

3 Sex On Fire

5 The Dragon King

12 Yes I'm Mali

3x2x3x3x3x3 = 486 lines

