Friday's free racing tips: six horses to consider putting in your multiple bets

Friday's best bets ranked in order of confidence by our top tipsters . . .

Handicappers' nap

Vicario (7.53 Haydock)



This Ed Walker-trained filly finished a neck second to the subsequent 1,000 Guineas sixth Rolica in a traditionally strong maiden on her latest start and makes her handicap debut off a favourable looking mark.

Paul Curtis

Eyecatcher

Renewal (7.18 Haydock)



Rossa Ryan’s mount ran a fine race on her belated debut recently and is expected to appreciate the extra distance today.

David Toft

The Punt nap

Lion's Pride (4.15 Sandown)



Third behind Dubai Honour when giving that subsequent Saint-Cloud Group 1 winner 3lb on his seasonal debut and should break his turf duck here under Kieran Shoemark.

Charlie Huggins

Newmarket nap

Aegean Sea (3.40 Sandown)



Ran a promising debut to be third over course and distance last month and has since moved well on the Al Bahathri.

David Milnes

Speed figures

The Actor (2.30 Sandown)



Finished mid-div in a muddling Coventry at Royal Ascot, but the form and time of his earlier Newmarket success looks solid, and he can play a leading role today.

Dave Edwards

Dark horse

Showhound (6.00 Beverley)



Was making steady progress last season before an injury kept him off the track for 314 days. He has yet to finish outside the first three in as many runs and an opening handicap mark of 78 could be lenient.

Sam Hardy

Signposts: punting pointers for Friday's racing

