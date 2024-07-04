Paul Kealy's play of the day at Doncaster

Alligator Alley

At Doncaster, Alligator Alley looks primed to win for the first time in a while in the 5f Class 2 handicap (3.50).

The David O'Meara-trained seven-year-old has run to Racing Post Ratings in the 90s on six of his nine outings in 2024, but has still managed to tumble from a mark of 96 to just 83, and he came closest to winning when third at Ayr last time, despite seeing more daylight in the early stages than would have been ideal.

The runner-up has won twice since, so it was a fair piece of form for a Class 4, but Alligator Alley was inched down a further 2lb and he now has the services of 3lb claimer Mark Winn to further reduce the burden.

He has shaped well on both previous Doncaster runs, finishing on the bridle when getting no luck in running in a Racing League heat in 2022 and running third last year when again seeing too much daylight.

He tends to do better when chasing a strong pace and there are enough forward-goers in here to give hope that he will be able to find some cover before bursting through late.

The bulk of this year's form suggests he can't stay this low in the handicap for long, and this could be the day he starts heading back in the right direction.

