Epsom Placepot tips: Paul Kealy's perm for the £50,000 guaranteed pool

Andrew Balding has a cracking 27 per cent strike-rate with juveniles at Epsom over the past 15 years and it might be worth taking a chance on banking on his Spell Master for Placepot purposes in the opener (5.55).

He showed a fair amount of ability on his debut, is sure to come on a lot for that and the extra furlong, and in that 15-year period Balding has run 22 juveniles at Epsom after one run and 16 have hit the first three. Last year's winner of this, Aragon Castle, is the most recent example.

In the next (6.30), Uncle Dick has been in great form at Brighton recently and might be able to transfer that to this similar track. He's 5lb well-in, and looks to be another banker.

In the third leg (7.00), Big Bear Hug ran a cracker from 11lb out of the handicap last time, but won't want drying ground, so Oj Lifestyle and Royal Dream are preferred.

I wouldn't rule out anyone in the Ladies' Derby (7.35), with my three picks being Sisterandbrother , Roost and Naasma , while the well-treated Miss Information and course specialist Marlay Park are the picks in the fifth (8.05).

You can make cases for loads in the last, too, so I'll go with three again, which are Novation , Bated Breeze and Too Much Trevor .

Epsom Placepot perm

5.55

10 Spell Master

6.30

3 Uncle Dick

7.00

1 Royal Dream

4 Oj Lifestyle

7.35

1 Roost

6 Naasma

8 Sisterandbrother

8.05

5 Marlay Park

7 Miss Information

8.40

1 Novation

4 Too Much Trevor

7 Bated Breeze

1x1x2x3x2x3=36 lines

Sign up to the Tote here . New customers online only. Eligibility restrictions apply. Only valid with code B10G50 on registration. £/€10 minimum qualifying bet at 1/1 (2.0) odds or greater across sports or racing (if each-way then minimum £10 win + £/€10 place). Receive £/€20 Tote Credit, £/€20 free sports bet and 50 free spins on Big Bass Bonanza within 48 hours of qualifying bet settlement. Seven-day expiry on free bets and Tote Credit. Your first bet will be your qualifying bet. One per customer. UK & ROI customers only. 18+. Full T&Cs apply . gambleaware.org . Commercial notice: This article contains affiliate links. Offers are handpicked and come from operators that our experts have first-hand experience of. Opening an account via one of these links will earn revenue for the Racing Post, which will be used to continue producing our award-winning coverage of horseracing.