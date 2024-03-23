Doncaster Placepot tips: Graeme Rodway with his perm for a £50,000 guaranteed pool

The Tote’s £50,000 Placepot guarantee is available at Doncaster on Sunday and the opening amateur jockeys’ handicap (1.20) is tricky with only two places on offer. The Simon Walker-ridden Dubai Crystal goes into the perm and Two Brothers also has a chance.

The 1m2f handicap (1.55) has eight declared and, provided they all turn up, it’s worth banking on Bust A Move. He handles testing ground well and has the strongest form.

The following 7f novice (2.30) is another small field with only two places. Charlie Appleby and Andrew Balding stand out among the trainers, so include Strong Opinion and Ghaihaban.

Michael Dods has gone close in the 6f handicap (3.05) on several occasions in recent years and it’s worth sticking with two of his runners. Dakota Gold and Woven make most appeal.

David O’Meara has a good recent record in the 1m2f handicap (3.40) and runs Stressfree. It’s worth including the four-year-old alongside course-and-distance winner There’s The Door.

The 7f handicap (4.15) is a difficult race to finish the Placepot. Perseverants ran well at Southwell last time and handles testing ground. Provided all eight run, he rates a banker.

Doncaster Placepot perm

1.20

1 Two Brothers

2 Dubai Crystal

1.55

4 Bust A Move

2.30

6 Strong Opinion

7 Ghaihaban

3.05

5 Dakota Gold

8 Woven

3.40

2 There’s The Door

5 Stressfree

4.15

6 Perseverants

2 x 1 x 2 x 2 x 2 x 1 = 16 lines

Sign up to the Tote here. New customers online only. £/€10 minimum stake (if each-way then minimum £/€10 Win + £/€10 Place). Receive £/€30 Tote Credit within 48 hours of qualifying bet settlement. Seven-day expiry. Qualifying bet is the first racing pool bet added to the betslip. 18+. Full T&Cs apply. begambleaware.org. Commercial notice: This article contains affiliate links. Offers are handpicked and come from operators that our experts have first-hand experience of. Opening an account via one of these links will earn revenue for the Racing Post, which will be used to continue producing our award-winning coverage of horseracing.