Cheltenham Placepot tips: Paul Kealy's perm for the £150,000 guaranteed pool

Burdett Road and Sir Gino are the two standouts in Cheltenham's opener (12.05) and it's worth banking on just one for Placepot purposes.

Burdett Road probably has the best form as things stand and the Royal Ascot winner is not going to have any problems with decent ground, so hopefully he'll confirm himself as Britain's number one Triumph Hurdle contender.

The two I like most in the next (12.40) are outsiders at the bottom of the weights. Charles Ritz and Prairie Wolf both won very nicely in a lower grade last time and could be up to this rise in class, although I'll add Es Perfecto , who is consistent and has decent weight pulls with Ginny's Destiny and Blow Your Wad.

Ga Law and Grandeur D'Ame are my two in another fiercely competitive handicap (1.15) before the Cotswold Chase (1.50), which is itself very difficult to fathom.

Drying ground may not be ideal for Royale Pagaille and while Stay Away Fay is a promising novice, he doesn't boast a single line of form that makes him favourite in this company.

Capodanno has as good a chance as any at the weights and obviously ran well enough when third to Galopins Des Champs at Leopardstown, while Datsalrightgino won the Coral Gold Trophy well and was second to Stage Star at this meeting last year.

Jonbon is banker material in the fifth (2.25), but I wouldn't say the same about Lossiemouth in the final leg (3.00).

There's nothing that special about her Triumph Hurdle form to make her odds-on in this company, and Love Envoi's second to Honeysuckle at last year's festival is a better piece of form.

Don't rule out a big run from First Street , who is way over-priced on his best form and is weighted to finish alongside Rubaud on their second and third to Constitution Hill at Kempton.

Cheltenham Placepot perm

12.05

1 Burdett Road

12.40

10 Charles Ritz

11 Prairie Wolf

12 Es Perfecto

1.15

2 Ga Law

11 Grandeur D'Ame

1.50

3 Datsalrightgino

6 Capodanno

2.25

4 Jonbon

3.00

2 First Street

5 Love Envoi

1x3x2x2x1x2 = 24 lines

