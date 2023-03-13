Cheltenham Festival tips: Paul Kealy's play of the day on Tuesday

To access all of Paul Kealy's tips for the Cheltenham Festival – plus much more – sign up to for three months!



2.50 Cheltenham

The Gary Moore-trained six-year-old has performed with credit in two big handicaps chases at the course this season, finishing sixth in the Paddy Power Gold Cup and then third on New Year's Day, and each time his finishing effort was the best part of his race.

He travelled a bit better in first-time cheekpieces last time, but it still looked as though they were going half a yard too fast for him, and connections are obviously thinking along the same lines as he wasn't even entered in the Plate, which is run over a similar distance to the races he has been contesting.

Nassalam 14:50 Cheltenham View Racecard

Read these next:

Do you want £200+ of free bets for Cheltenham? Racing Post have got the best offers, all in one place. Visit to find out more.