Chelmsford Placepot tips: Graeme Rodway's selections for the £50,000 guaranteed pool

The Tote are putting up their £50,000 guarantee for the Placepot at Chelmsford and the opening mile apprentice handicap (5.30) can go to Hellavapace , who is banker material.

The 1m5½f handicap (6.00) is next and there are two who catch my eye. Liberated Lad might have more to offer over this staying trip and goes in alongside Good Time Ahead .

The 6f maiden (6.30) is tough as there isn’t a lot of form to go on. There will be three places available, though, provided all eight run, so put Scarboroughwarning and Different Breed in.

The 6f classified stakes (7.00) is a weak event and Q Twenty Boy has some solid course form. He goes in alongside Monsieur Fantaisie , who will be partnered by Hollie Doyle.

Silver Bubble and Sunset In Paris have the best course form in the following 1m2f classified stakes (7.30), while Razzam is one of my best bets in the 7f handicap (8.00). He rates a banker.

Chelmsford Placepot perm

5.30

3 Hellavapace

6.00

2 Liberated Lad

3 Good Time Ahead

6.30

5 Different Breed

8 Scarboroughwarning

7.00

8 Monsieur Fantaisie

10 Q Twenty Boy

7.30

6 Silver Bubble

7 Sunset In Paris

8.00

6 Razzam

1x2x2x2x2x1 = 16 lines

