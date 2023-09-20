Ayr Placepot tips: James Hill with his selections for a £50,000 guaranteed pool

Two juvenile novice contests kick off Ayr's big Flat meeting, and Colorada Dancer and Volterra stand out in the opener (1.20). There are just nine runners in the mile contest (1.50) so we're going to need to bank. Offer And Receive was very green when making a winning debut and he's got a tough task giving away upwards of 7lb to the rest. The fellow Sheikh Obaid-owned Sisyphean is more solid.

A field of 21 is up next for the 5f handicap (2.25). Stalls eight and nine have filled one of the first two places in six of the last seven runnings, so Wee Fat Mac and Rajmeister go in (Danny Tudhope is an interesting booking for the latter) and they are joined by Sir Maxi , who has good recent form.

Euchen Glen's record at Ayr is outstanding so he must go in the 1m2f handicap (3.00) along with the relatively consistent Auld Toon Loon .

Just seven go to post in a tricky fillies' handicap (3.35) so I'll include Dungar Glory and Golden Melody , who both ran well enough in a stronger running last year. The latter is better treated this time round.

There are a few you could include in the final leg (4.10), but I'm happy to just side with Tobetso , who should at least finish in the first three.

Ayr Placepot perm

1.20

2 Colorada Dancer

8 Volterra

1.50

6 Sisyphean

2.25

7 Sir Maxi

11 Wee Fat Mac

12 Rajmeister

3.00

1 Euchen Glen

6 Auld Toon Loon

3.35

1 Dungar Glory

5 Golden Melody

4.10

5 Tobetso

2x1x3x2x2x1=24 lines

Sign up to the Tote here. Commercial notice: This article contains affiliate links. Offers are handpicked and come from operators that our experts have first-hand experience of. Opening an account via one of these links will earn revenue for the Racing Post, which will be used to continue producing our award-winning coverage of horseracing.