Ascot Lucky 15 tips for Wednesday: four horses to back on day 2 of Royal Ascot

We've compiled four of the best bets at Royal Ascot on Wednesday to include in your Lucky 15 bets, courtesy of our team of experts.

What is a Lucky 15?

A Lucky 15 is one of the most popular multiple bets among horseracing punters and the clue is in the name as a Lucky 15 consists of 15 bets on four selections in different events. That equals four singles, six doubles, four trebles and a fourfold accumulator.

The beauty of the Lucky 15 is that only one selection of four must win to guarantee a return and the majority of bookmakers will offer incentives to play the bet.

Illinois 3.05 Ascot

Half-brother to Arc and King George winner Danedream; Curragh maiden winner (1m1f, soft) and close third in Saint-Cloud Group 1 (1m2f, very soft); back to form from the front in Lingfield Derby Trial (11.6f, good) when racing awkwardly in the penultimate furlong and put in his place by the subsequent Derby second, but keeping on well to see off the rest headed by Meydaan; leading form contender who looks sure to be suited by this extra yardage.

Rogue Millennium 3.45 Ascot

Won this race last year and final four starts for Tom Clover were in Group 1s, easily best of those efforts when second in the Matron at Leopardstown; joined Joseph O'Brien after 1,650,000gns sale last December; only third of six behind Ocean Jewel in Group 2 at the Curragh on recent stable debut but she didn't get much luck in that race and should benefit from that run; key player back at this track and all of her wins have been on good/good to firm.

Horizon Dore 4.25 Ascot

Usually held up and has a fine turn of foot, for instance seriously biding his time when grabbing the 1m2f Group 2 Prix Dollar at Longchamp last September; that was his fourth win in a row but he failed to settle in Champion Stakes over C&D (soft) and two others proved stronger; has not delivered his full firepower this term but nevertheless beaten by just a nose in Group 1 d'Ispahan last time and, although he's unraced on officially firmer than good, a move away from soft/heavy ground may well help; capable of a big run.

Beshtani 5.05 Ascot

Three wins in France, including on good ground; sold for 340,000euros last October; went very close off this mark at Epsom (8.5f, good to soft) on debut for new connections and the winner boosted the form by following up at Sandown last Saturday; has low mileage and could well improve further; strongly respected.

How to calculate your Lucky 15 returns?

How much your bet returns will depend on how many selections win, and their respective odds. Fr example, if two of your selections win then you can expect to be paid on on two single bets, and a double of the two selections. If three selections win then you can expect to be paid out on three singles, three doubles and a treble, and so on. If you're still not sure how much your bet will return, you can work out your returns using our free bet calculator.

