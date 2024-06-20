Ascot Lucky 15 tips for Thursday: four horses to back on day three of Royal Ascot

We've compiled four of the best bets at Royal Ascot on Wednesday to include in your Lucky 15 bets, courtesy of our team of experts.

What is a Lucky 15?

A Lucky 15 is one of the most popular multiple bets among horseracing punters and the clue is in the name as a Lucky 15 consists of 15 bets on four selections in different events. That equals four singles, six doubles, four trebles and a fourfold accumulator.

The beauty of the Lucky 15 is that only one selection of four must win to guarantee a return and the majority of bookmakers will offer incentives to play the bet.

Gilded Water 3.05 Ascot

Same connections won this race last year; confined to three runs this spring, taking major steps forward; surged well clear from the rest in the closing stages of a maiden at Chepstow (1m2f, good to soft) three weeks ago and, although the opposition that day looked fair at best, he's an exciting prospect whose dam is a 1m4f winner.

Trawlerman 4.25 Ascot

Can make the running; unraced beyond 2m but the way he rallied for a narrow win here (1m7f, good to soft) last October gives plenty of hope regarding the distance and his victim that day was Kyprios; that followed two runaway odds-on wins at much lower levels on good to firm; made a satisfactory reappearance when third in the Dubai Gold Cup in March; firmly in the mix.

King's Gambit 5.40 Ascot

Progressive in three-race 2yo campaign and hugely impressive when winning by 4l on last month's handicap and seasonal debut in the London Gold Cup at Newbury (1m2f, good; unraced on faster), a handicap that often produces Group-race winners (including from this yard); appealing claims.

Kings Time 6.15 Ascot

From a good family; the step up to 1m on good to yielding didn't work out on his second handicap start in 2023 but he finished powerfully when winning the first of them at Leopardstown (extended 7f) last July and made a good impression when taking a valuable Cork race (7f; also on good) with authority on reappearance in May; can do better yet.

How to calculate your Lucky 15 returns?

How much your bet returns will depend on how many selections win, and their respective odds. Fr example, if two of your selections win then you can expect to be paid on on two single bets, and a double of the two selections. If three selections win then you can expect to be paid out on three singles, three doubles and a treble, and so on. If you're still not sure how much your bet will return, you can work out your returns using our free bet calculator.

