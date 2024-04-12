Aintree Placepot tips: Paul Kealy's crack at the day three £500k guaranteed pot

There are no gimmes for Placepot punters on Grand National day, but there is a £500k pot, so it's well worth having a go.

Last year's winner West Balboa looks to have been primed for another crack at the opener (1.20) following an eyecatching run at Kempton last time and she goes in with my each-way plays J'Ai Froid and Lord Snootie .

In the next (1.55), I reckon Brighterdaysahead is too short and I'll be going with the Willie Mullins-trained pair Jimmy Du Seuil and Ile Atlantique , who were second and third to the brilliant Ballyburn at Cheltenham.

I'll stay away from those who ran at Cheltenham in the third (2.30), with Cruz Control and The King Of Ryhope suggested as horses with solid place claims at least.

The Liverpool Hurdle (3.05) is typically open, but Sire Du Berlais has won the last two and, having been a bit behind in his preparations for Cheltenham, is likely to be on the premises if he has come on for his fifth in the Stayers' Hurdle. Strong Leader has good track form and could be the young gun to make an impact.

I Am Maximus could be the class act in the Grand National (4.00) if he can keep his jumping together (tends to go left), while Delta Work has placed in the race before and is nice and fresh this year after his Cheltenham target was cancelled. Few stay as well as Kitty's Light , even if the ground might be on the soft side for him, so he goes in too.

In the final leg (5.00) I'll take a chance by leaving out favourite Found A Fifty as he has loads of pace pressure to deal with.

Master Chewy will love how the race is likely to be run and Djelo , who beat him at the track earlier in the season, may well appreciate dropping back to 2m.

Aintree day three Placepot perm

1.20

4 West Balboa

13 J'Ai Froid

19 Lord Snootie

1.55

4 Ile Atlantique

5 Jimmy Du Seuil

2.30

9 The King Of Ryhope

11 Cruz Control

3.05

11 Sire Du Berlais

12 Strong Leader

4.00

5 I Am Maximus

11 Delta Work

34 Kitty's Light

5.00

1 Djelo

6 Master Chewy

3 x 2 x 2 x 2 x 3 x 2 = 144 lines

