TippingDark Horses
premium
'He's a potential winner of a better-than-average maiden hurdle' - Justin O'Hanlon identifies the eyecatchers from Christmas
I Am Lorenzo
Trainer: Gavin Cromwell
6th, 2m four-year-old maiden hurdle, Leopardstown, December 26
The first race of the Leopardstown Christmas festival is one that looks sure to be a significant one into the spring months. No other horse bar the winner caught the eye more than I Am Lorenzo.
Access premium tipping
View daily premium tips from the Racing Post’s foremost experts, including the likes of Tom Segal, Paul Kealy and more
subscribe
Subscribe to unlock
- Racing Post digital newspaper (worth over £100 per month)
- Award-winning journalism from the best writers in racing
- Expert tips from the likes of Tom Segal and Paul Kealy
- Replays and results analysis from all UK and Irish racecourses
- Form study tools including the Pro Card and Horse Tracker
- Extensive archive of statistics covering horses, trainers, jockeys, owners, pedigree and sales data
Already a subscriber?Log in
more inDark Horses
- 'She looks as if she could be capable of lots of improvement' - Justin O'Hanlon with last week's eyecatchers
- 'She looks like a filly who could easily step up to 1m2f next season and win a race or two' - Justin O'Hanlon with last week's eyecatchers
- 'It was a good effort in the circumstances and he looks capable' - Justin O'Hanlon looks for future winners from last week
- 'She came out with great credit' - Justin O'Hanlon with this week's eyecatchers
- 'He's a real galloper and will improve plenty' - Justin O'Hanlon with four to follow from last week
more inDark Horses
- 'She looks as if she could be capable of lots of improvement' - Justin O'Hanlon with last week's eyecatchers
- 'She looks like a filly who could easily step up to 1m2f next season and win a race or two' - Justin O'Hanlon with last week's eyecatchers
- 'It was a good effort in the circumstances and he looks capable' - Justin O'Hanlon looks for future winners from last week
- 'She came out with great credit' - Justin O'Hanlon with this week's eyecatchers
- 'He's a real galloper and will improve plenty' - Justin O'Hanlon with four to follow from last week