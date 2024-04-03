'He looks capable of significant improvement' - Justin O'Hanlon with last week's eyecatchers

Bamako

Trainer: Andy Oliver

4th, 5f two-year-old maiden, Dundalk, March 26

Some interesting youngsters have come out in the opening juvenile maidens run so far this season. Andy Oliver would not normally have a precocious early season type, but this one caught the eye in a Dundalk contest won easily by Morning Vietnam.

Breaking well, he was a little outpaced early in the straight and showed plenty of inexperience, but he was getting the hang of things well inside the final furlong and saw his race out well, pulling away from the remainder to finish fourth, beaten by four lengths.