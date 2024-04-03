Racing Post logo
Search icon
Menu icon
Horse icon
next race15 MINS
19:00 Kempton (A.W)Horse icon
Digital NewspaperHorse TrackerFree BetsMy BookmakersSubscribe
icon
Log In
icon
Racing Post logo
Horse iconnext race off
Chevron down
Menu icon
Horse icon
next race15 MINS
19:00 Kempton (A.W)Horse icon
  • MoreChevron down
TippingDark Horses
premium

'He looks capable of significant improvement' - Justin O'Hanlon with last week's eyecatchers

Bamako
Trainer: Andy Oliver
4th, 5f two-year-old maiden, Dundalk, March 26

Some interesting youngsters have come out in the opening juvenile maidens run so far this season. Andy Oliver would not normally have a precocious early season type, but this one caught the eye in a Dundalk contest won easily by Morning Vietnam.

Breaking well, he was a little outpaced early in the straight and showed plenty of inexperience, but he was getting the hang of things well inside the final furlong and saw his race out well, pulling away from the remainder to finish fourth, beaten by four lengths.

Access premium tipping

View daily premium tips from the Racing Post’s foremost experts, including the likes of Tom Segal, Paul Kealy and more

Subscribe to unlock
  • Racing Post digital newspaper (worth over £100 per month)
  • Award-winning journalism from the best writers in racing
  • Expert tips from the likes of Tom Segal and Paul Kealy
  • Replays and results analysis from all UK and Irish racecourses
  • Form study tools including the Pro Card and Horse Tracker
  • Extensive archive of statistics covering horses, trainers, jockeys, owners, pedigree and sales data
Subscribe

Already a subscriber?Log in

Published on 3 April 2024inDark Horses

Last updated 18:00, 3 April 2024

iconCopy
more inDark Horses
more inDark Horses