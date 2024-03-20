Racing Post logo
Search icon
Menu icon
Horse icon
next race28 MINS
19:00 Southwell (A.W)Horse icon
Digital NewspaperHorse TrackerFree BetsMy BookmakersSubscribe
icon
Log In
icon
Racing Post logo
Horse iconnext race off
Chevron down
Menu icon
Horse icon
next race28 MINS
19:00 Southwell (A.W)Horse icon
  • MoreChevron down
TippingDark Horses
premium

'He has an engine and enough gears to get involved' - Justin O'Hanlon with this week's eyecatchers

                       

Chance Another One
Trainer: Shane Duffy
6th, 2m maiden hurdle, Thurles, March 5

Eyecatchers were not that plentiful either side of the Cheltenham Festival, but this one shaped well at Thurles and could be worth following.

Access premium tipping

View daily premium tips from the Racing Post’s foremost experts, including the likes of Tom Segal, Paul Kealy and more

Subscribe to unlock
  • Racing Post digital newspaper (worth over £100 per month)
  • Award-winning journalism from the best writers in racing
  • Expert tips from the likes of Tom Segal and Paul Kealy
  • Replays and results analysis from all UK and Irish racecourses
  • Form study tools including the Pro Card and Horse Tracker
  • Extensive archive of statistics covering horses, trainers, jockeys, owners, pedigree and sales data
Subscribe

Already a subscriber?Log in

Published on 20 March 2024inDark Horses

Last updated 18:00, 20 March 2024

iconCopy
more inDark Horses
more inDark Horses