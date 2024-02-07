TippingDark Horses
'Her finishing effort was very encouraging' - Justin O'Hanlon has a DRF eyecatcher among his horses to follow
Well Dressed
Trainers: Eddie and Patrick Harty
4th, 2m4f mares' maiden hurdle, Punchestown, January 29
This home-bred newcomer never managed to land a blow on her, but she showed ability and will no doubt build on it.
After racing in midfield, a bad blunder at the second-last might have put paid to any headway she might have made, but she recovered well from it and made fairly sustained headway from early in the straight without threatening.
Published on 7 February 2024inDark Horses
Last updated 18:00, 7 February 2024
- 'He looks worth another shot in a maiden at this trip' - Justin O'Hanlon with this week's eyecatchers
- 'He looks like he could be capable of any amount of improvement' - Justin O'Hanlon with this week's future winners
- 'He's well capable of winning races' - Justin O'Hanlon states the case for last week's eyecatchers
- 'He looks capable of winning over 2m and could land a bumper' - Justin O'Hanlon examines last week's action
- 'He's a potential winner of a better-than-average maiden hurdle' - Justin O'Hanlon identifies the eyecatchers from Christmas
