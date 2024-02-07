Racing Post logo
Search icon
Menu icon
Horse icon
next race8 MINS
19:00 Kempton (A.W)Horse icon
Digital NewspaperHorse TrackerFree BetsMy BookmakersSubscribe
icon
Log In
icon
Racing Post logo
Horse iconnext race off
Chevron down
Menu icon
Horse icon
next race8 MINS
19:00 Kempton (A.W)Horse icon
  • MoreChevron down
TippingDark Horses
premium

'Her finishing effort was very encouraging' - Justin O'Hanlon has a DRF eyecatcher among his horses to follow

Well Dressed
Trainers: Eddie and Patrick Harty
4th, 2m4f mares' maiden hurdle, Punchestown, January 29

This home-bred newcomer never managed to land a blow on her, but she showed ability and will no doubt build on it.

After racing in midfield, a bad blunder at the second-last might have put paid to any headway she might have made, but she recovered well from it and made fairly sustained headway from early in the straight without threatening.

Access premium tipping

View daily premium tips from the Racing Post’s foremost experts, including the likes of Tom Segal, Paul Kealy and more

Subscribe to unlock
  • Racing Post digital newspaper (worth over £100 per month)
  • Award-winning journalism from the best writers in racing
  • Expert tips from the likes of Tom Segal and Paul Kealy
  • Replays and results analysis from all UK and Irish racecourses
  • Form study tools including the Pro Card and Horse Tracker
  • Extensive archive of statistics covering horses, trainers, jockeys, owners, pedigree and sales data
subscribe

Already a subscriber?Log in

Published on 7 February 2024inDark Horses

Last updated 18:00, 7 February 2024

iconCopy
more inDark Horses
more inDark Horses