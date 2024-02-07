'Her finishing effort was very encouraging' - Justin O'Hanlon has a DRF eyecatcher among his horses to follow

Well Dressed

Trainers: Eddie and Patrick Harty

4th, 2m4f mares' maiden hurdle, Punchestown, January 29

This home-bred newcomer never managed to land a blow on her, but she showed ability and will no doubt build on it.

After racing in midfield, a bad blunder at the second-last might have put paid to any headway she might have made, but she recovered well from it and made fairly sustained headway from early in the straight without threatening.