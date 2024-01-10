'He looks capable of winning over 2m and could land a bumper' - Justin O'Hanlon examines last week's action

Ned In The Park

Trainer: Tim Doyle

4th, 2m bumper, Fairyhouse, January 1

Slim pickings this week with just three meetings, but one or two horses put themselves forward as potential winners, with this Walk In The Park gelding chief among them.

Held up off the lead, he made stealthy headway to get into contention early in the straight, but raced green and found himself in a bit of trouble. The fact he was supported in the market was testament to what he may have shown at home and what level of improvement there could be to come.