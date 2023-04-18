'We could possibly go to Ascot' - Munnings colt helps Craven Breeze-Up Sale start on a 360,000gns high

Oliver St Lawrence may just have unearthed a Classic winner at last year’s breeze-ups, with KHK Racing’s Sakheer on course for the Qipco 2,000 Guineas. And the agent was back in action on day one of the Tattersalls Craven Sale on Tuesday evening with designs on landing other big prizes this season having gone to 360,000gns for the session-topping Munnings colt.

The youngster was offered by Longways Stables and is set to switch to the care of Roger Varian, who is overseeing Sakheer’s preparation and was alongside St Lawrence and Fawzi Nass when the docket was signed.

“He’s a very taking horse,” said St Lawrence. “I was keen on him, as was Roger. He looks like a horse we could possibly go to Ascot with. We’ve had luck with Munnings before as Fawzi trained Shahama who did well in Dubai and then went out to America. I’m a times person and he did a perfectly nice time without setting the world alight. Mick [Murphy, Longways Stables] seems to bring them along nicely and doesn’t push them too hard.”

Varian added: “He’s a strong horse so hopefully he’s one we can get home and continue with.”

The colt was making his second appearance at public auction as he was added to the Longways team with the help of Ted Durcan at a cost of $150,000 during the Keeneland September Yearling Sale. The colt is out of Separate Forest, a Grade 3-winning daughter of Forestry whose four successes at paddocks include the stakes-winning Uncle Mo mare Hendy Woods.

Sakheer stepped up his Classic preparation ahead of day one of the Craven meeting, and his trainer reported it was all systems go with the son of Zoffany. “He’s fine and was in good shape this afternoon,” said Varian. “He didn’t have a tough workout but he did what we wanted to do and we’re all pleased with him. We’re training him for the Guineas and he’s on target.”

There were plenty of flashpoints through the evening session as 11 lots sold for 200,000gns or more. However, consignors reported some fairly unforgiving market conditions, which was evidenced by a clearance rate of 69 per cent. Some 86 lots came under the hammer and 59 found a buyer, which in turn generated turnover of 6,495,500gns (up three per cent from 19 more sold lots), an average of 110,093gns (down nine per cent) and a median of 77,000gns (down ten per cent).

On Point

Blue Point has got his stud career off to a bright start with three early winners on the board and the son of Shamardal also had a big result in the ring during the opening stages on Tuesday evening when Anthony Stroud went to 340,000gns for a well-related colt from Tally-Ho Stud.

The youngster is the first foal out of Rebecca Rocks, a daughter of Exceed And Excel who beat Glass Slippers to win the Listed Land O'Burns Stakes during her time in training with Henry Candy. Stroud is a key part of the Godolphin buying team whose breeze-up buys include the champion Native Trail but the agent said this purchase had been made on behalf of another client. Training plans were still to be confirmed at the time of purchase.

Anthony Stroud was a big fan of the Blue Point colt Credit: Laura Green

“He’s a very nice horse by Blue Point, who’s got off to a flying start,” said Stroud. “He breezed well and he’s from Tally-Ho, who’ve produced many a good horse. There’s a bit of pedigree there, he’s a nice, neat two-year-old type so I’m delighted to be able to purchase him.”

The colt, whose page goes back to Group 1-winning names like Bakharoff, was pinhooked by Tally-Ho for 70,000gns at the 2021 December Foal Sale. Tally-Ho had a second lot in the top ten as trainer Michael O’Callaghan went to 240,000gns for the Territories half-sister to Lezoo, who graduated from last year’s Arqana Breeze-Up Sale before winning the Group 1 Cheveley Park Stakes.

Teme Valley joins forces with Coolmore

A new partnership of Teme Valley Racing and Coolmore came together to purchase a striking son of Starspangledbanner when the Mocklershill-consigned youngster was signed for by agent Richard Ryan at 320,000gns.

The youngster, a 62,000gns pinhook by JB Bloodstock, is a brother to a winner in Hong Kong and is by a sire that the Teme Valley camp has enjoyed success with before thanks to the exploits of four-time Group 1 hero State Of Rest.

“He’s an exceptional individual, he breezed very well and is not unlike State Of Rest,” said Ryan. “He goes to Joseph O'Brien. It’s Teme Valley's first foray with Coolmore as partners and we’re thrilled. We loved the horse, let's hope he’s lucky.”

He added: “I don't think he will be too long to get to the racecourse, he’s a natural, easy mover with a great mind. He has every chance of being active this season, that’s what we’re hoping for. Joseph knows this type of horse exceptionally well and handles them brilliantly so it’s a good fit all round.”

International action

There was a distinctly global look to the early results as the first two lots into the ring brought six-figure sums on behalf of international connections, most notably the Mehmas colt out of Obama Rule who fetched 220,000gns from Badgers Bloodstock when offered by Norman Williamson’s Oak Tree Farm.

There is real depth to this youngster’s page as not only has his Group 3-winning dam produced the Kilboy Estate Stakes scorer and Group 1-placed Insinuendo, but Obama Rule is a sibling to notable talents like Osaila and Dawn Wall, while the likes of Detroit, Banimpire and Twilight Payment appear further back.

“He’s on his way to Hong Kong,” said Tom Pritchard-Gordon. “He came highly recommended by Norman and the sire is doing the business around the world; he’s doing amazing in America, amazing in Britain and he’s three from four in Hong Kong. It’s a family we love, it’s a good old Sangster family and we bought Twilight Payment for Lloyd Williams so we’ve had a bit of luck with it before.

“He’s bred on the same cross, Mehmas out of a Danehill Dancer mare, as a good horse in Hong Kong called Circuit Stellar who’s with Tony Cruz. He’s a beautiful individual and he was our pick of the sale. He’ll go to George Peckham’s for a few months now and then go out to Hong Kong. We’ve had a bit of luck with California Spangle, who’s won over £5 million out there, so let’s hope this horse is the next one.”

The colt left his connections with a tidy bit of pinhooking profit as he was picked up by Mags O’Toole for 60,000gns at Book 1 of the Tattersalls October Yearling Sale. Another heading to Hong Kong is the son of Siyouni and the Listed-placed Reticent Angel after Mick Kinane, representing the Hong Kong Jockey Club, went to 260,000gns for the Mocklershill-consigned colt.

Grant toasts bright start

Another consignor to enjoy a big result was Mark Grant, who presented the first lot into the ring on Tuesday. The Invincible Spirit colt out of Oakley Girl was duly knocked down to Dubai-based Satish Seemar on a bid of 180,000gns.

“I’m delighted with that,” said Grant, who pinhooked the colt for €60,000 at the Goffs Orby Sale. “He’s been very professional the whole way through and I’ve always liked him. I thought he was a very smart horse and he showed that here in his breeze. He vetted well, and there were a lot of reports on him. It’s a great start as that’s the first horse we’ve sold this year.”

On the mood on the ground, Grant added: “It’s been busy and we’ve had a lot of footfall. We’ve another to sell tomorrow and he’s going down well so hopefully it continues. He’s by Blue Point and he’s off to a good start, he had another winner today, so fingers crossed we can get another one through tomorrow.”

Big result for A&N Bloodstock

Also toasting a successful start to the breeze-up season was Nikki Scallan of A&N Bloodstock whose Acclamation colt fetched 220,000gns to the bid of Leinster Bloodstock. The colt, who comes from the same family as My Prospero and My Oberon, was a shrewd purchase at £38,000 by Scallan’s partner Antonio Da Silva. The same connections enjoyed a touch with this colt’s sister 12 months ago as she went from £44,000 yearling to 110,000gns when bought by Ontoawinner.

“We had the full sister, Transfer Affection, and she made 110,000gns and went on to Kevin Ryan’s,” said Scallan. “We loved this colt. He’s a bigger, stronger type and has a great attitude. We were pretty confident about him but we didn’t expect that. He’s been very straightforward all the way through. There’s just something about him that draws you to him. This is our third year and this would be our biggest result yet.”

The Tattersalls Craven Sale continues on Wednesday at 5.45pm.

Read this next: