Brother to Coventry Stakes winner and exciting young sire Calyx set for Doncaster debut

Stanage

Town Moor Business Club Novice Stakes (2.33 Doncaster, Friday)

What's the story?

A brother to a Coventry Stakes winner will always attract attention, for all Stanage makes his debut as a three-year-old, a year later than his Royal Ascot-winning full-sibling Calyx. Juddmonte's homebred boasts a typically deep pedigree and for his racecourse bow at Doncaster is in the highly capable hands of Robert Havlin, who rode Calyx to win on his debut in 2018.

How is he bred?

Stanage is the eighth foal out of the talented Observatory mare Helleborine, a sister to Sprint Cup heroine African Rose – the dam of Frankel's first Group winner Fair Eva – and the unraced Needleleaf, the dam of unbeaten European champion two-year-old and Irish 2,000 Guineas winner Native Trail, by Oasis Dream.

Helleborine was a top-class juvenile, beating the brilliant Immortal Verse by five lengths in the Prix D'Aumale before finishing second to Misty For Me in the Prix Marcel Boussac. Those two rivals have gone on to be excellent producers, with Immortal Verse responsible for Cheveley Park Stakes and Prix Jean Prat winner Tenebrism and the unbeaten Airlie Stud Stakes winner Statuette, while Misty For Me's leading progeny include Group 1 winners U S Navy Flag and Roly Poly.

Coppice: black-type and Royal Ascot-winning sister to Calyx Credit: Edward Whitaker

Helleborine has not done too badly either, with her progeny headed by Calyx, winner of the Coventry at two and the Pavilion Stakes back at Ascot the following year on his next run, having missed the remainder of his juvenile campaign due to injury.

The son of Kingman is carving out a highly promising career at Coolmore, with Group 2 winners Classic Flower and Persian Dreamer heading the way alongside American Grade 3 winner Zona Verde and Dewhurst Stakes third Eben Shaddad, who also ran well to be runner-up in the Craven Stakes last week.

Calyx's other full-sibling is the high-class Coppice, winner of last year's Sandringham Stakes at Royal Ascot and a Listed winner when capturing the Rosemary Stakes. She was also fourth behind Inspiral in the Sun Chariot Stakes.

Helleborine has a two-year-old filly by Kingman named Orchid Bouquet and produced a filly by the Juddmonte stallion this year.

Who does he face?

Stanage's ten rivals include debut third Nazionale, a Ten Sovereigns half-brother to the top-class Via Sistina, as well as Lady Bamford homebred Jazz Scene, an unraced Too Darn Hot half-brother to Group 3 winner Random Harvest and Listed scorer One Evening.

Others to note include New Bay's winning son Balmacara, a colt out of the Meon Valley Stud-bred Utopian Dream, a half-sister to Listed winner Carolinae, and Zoustar's So Quiet, a gelding from the fabled Juddmonte family of Double Crossed, Twice Over and Passage Of Time.

