Sun shines for Romanised at Tarbes as Classic hero sires his first winner

Irish 2,000 Guineas and Prix Jacques le Marois winner Romanised reached a significant milestone in his stud career at Tarbes on Saturday morning when his son O Sole Mio took out the Prix Jacques Boutier over 1,100m for unraced juvenile colts and geldings.

The Philippe Sogorb-trained colt is the first winner for Al Shaqab's son of Holy Roman Emperor whose early runners had shown promise with five places from eight starts.

O Sole Mio was bought by his trainer for €13,000 at Arqana last October from Haras du Saz and is the first foal out of Vera Blue, a winning daughter of Intello and the Listed Prix Vulcain and Madame Jean Couturie runner-up Venturous Spirit.

Vera Blue was trained by Andre Fabre for Ballymore Thoroughbreds and won over 2,100m at Pornichet as a three-year-old. She is one of five winners from five runners out of Venturous Spirit, who is by Arch and out of Vatrouchka, a winning half-sister to Prix de l'Opera winner and Prix de Diane third Verveine, dam of the Hong Kong Vase heroine Vallee Enchantee and Volga, successful in the E P Taylor Stakes.

Another half-sister, Vanishing Prairie, is the dam of Grand Prix de Paris and Prix Jean Prat winner and sire Vespone and Melbourne Cup runner-up Purple Moon, while Coronation Stakes winner Maid's Causeway is the daughter of their Kingmambo half-sister Vallee Des Reves.

Romanised was bred by Monica Aherne out of the Indian Ridge mare Romantic Venture and was the first Classic winner trained by Ken Condon.

Owned by Robert Ng, the son of Holy Roman Emperor was second to Masar in the Group 3 Solario Stakes at two. As a four-year-old he won the Prix Jacques le Marois and was second in the Queen Anne Stakes. Romanised also won back-to-back runnings of the Group 2 Minstrel Stakes.

He is one of three blacktype winners foaled by Romantic Venture who is also the dam of Group 3 Premio St Leger winner Rock Of Ridd by Rock Of Gibraltar and the dual Listed winner Fictional Account, a son of Stravinsky.

Romantic Venture comes from an outstanding Moyglare Stud family; her Holy Roman Emperor half-brother Designs On Rome was a champion in Hong Kong where his four Group 1 victories include two wins in the Hong Kong Gold Cup. Grade 2 American Derby winner Simple Exchange is another of her half-siblings while she is a full-sister of the Group 3 Newbury Arc Trial and Brigadier Gerard Stakes winner and Hong Kong Vase second Signts On Gold.

Romanised's second dam, Summer Trysting, is an Alleged half-sister to Rekindled Affair, dam of Australian Group 2 winner and Cox Plate third Rekindled Interest and the American Grade 3 winner Where We Left Off. Rekindled Affair is also the second dam of Group 1 All Aged Stakes and Doomben 10,000 winner Giga Kick.

His third dam is the Listed-winning sprinter Seasonal Pickup.

Romanised is one of 14 individual Group/Grade 1 winners by Holy Roman Emperor and stands at Haras de Boquetot for €7,000.

Read more

Too darn tough as Broadsiding comes from last to land Champagne Stakes