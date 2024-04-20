Too darn tough as Broadsiding comes from last to land Champagne Stakes

Too Darn Hot, Europe's champion two-year-old of 2018, recorded his first Australian Group 1 winner at Randwick on Saturday morning when Godolphin homebred Broadsiding sluiced through the mud to win the Champagne Stakes for James Cummings and James McDonald.

Broadsiding was held up towards rear early in the 1,600m juvenile contest but McDonald unleashed him wide on the outside as the field rounded the home turn and he won going away by three-quarters of a length from Linebacker with Fearless, by another first season sire in Pierata, almost five lengths back in third.

The winner was following up his Listed success over course and distance just seven days previously, which was his first win. Broadsiding overturned Group 3 T J Baillieu Handicap form with Linebacker and is now the winner of two of his five starts.

He was bred by Godolphin Australia out of the Street Cry mare Speedway, who died at the age of eight, but was a winning full-sister to the Group 3 and Listed-placed gelding Flow. Their Medaglia d'Oro half-sister Flit won the Group 1 Thousand Guineas at Caulfield for Cummings and Godolphin.

Second dam Glissade is a daughter of Redoute's Choice; runner-up in the Group 3 Blue Diamond Prelude she is out of the Group 3 ATC Breeders' Classic winner Steflara by Zabeel and out of the Group 3 winner Blue Storm by Bluebird.

Broadsiding is the second Group 1 winner sired by Too Darn Hot whose first northern hemisphere crop yielded Fallen Angel, successful in the Moyglare Stud Stakes for owner-breeder Steve Parkin and trainer Karl Burke.

Too Darn Hot is also the sire of Japanese Group 2 Hochi Hai Fillies' Revue winner Etes Vous Prets and Darnation, winner of the Group 2 May Hill Stakes and Group 3 Prestige Stakes winner Darnation.

His Group 3 Somerville Tattersall Stakes winner Alyanaabi was second to City Of Troy in the Dewhurst for Owen Burrows and Shadwell.

Bred by Lord and Lady Lloyd Webber out of their Group 1 Dubai Sheema Classic heroine Dar Re Mi, the son of Dubawi was trained by John Gosden to win the Sussex Stakes, Prix Jean Prat and Dewhurst Stakes and was crowned Europe's champion three-year-old miler before retiring to Dalham Hall Stud at a fee of £50,000. That was increased to £65,000 for the the 2024 breeding season on the back of his first crop's results.

