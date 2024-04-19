'We think she's quite good' - excellent week for Study Of Man continues with Newbury winner Sinology

The promising Sinology continued a good week for her sire Study Of Man on Friday, with the Newbury fillies' maiden winner landing a contest that has previously been won by big names such as Star Catcher and Lah Ti Dar.

A daughter of Kirsten Rausing's British Champions Fillies & Mares Stakes winner Madame Chiang, the filly is trained like her dam by David Simcock and will bid to emulate her victory in the Musidora Stakes next.

Sinology, who started at 25-1 at Newbury but stayed on gamely under Luke Morris to fend off Godolphin's Magic Dream by a head, is the Archipenko mare's fifth foal and fifth winner, notably being a half-sibling to Listed Prix Luth Enchantee winner and Prix de Malleret second Oriental Mystique (by Kingman) and Ching Shih (Lope De Vega), runner-up to St Leger second Arrest in last year's Geoffrey Freer Stakes.

Madame Chiang is out of the winning Robellino mare Robe Chinoise, also fourth in a trio of Listed races for John Dunlop, and hails from Rausing's excellent family of Hong Kong Group 1 winners and brothers Time Warp and Glorious Forever. She has a yearling colt by Siyouni and was covered by Frankel last year.

Rausing told Sky Sports Racing: "This filly is her fifth foal and fifth winner, everything out of her has won. I could see she was friendless in the betting but we think she's quite good.

Kirsten Rausing: "I’d say the logical way to go would be to head to the Musidora, which her dam won" Credit: Alisha Meeder

"We never entered her for the Oaks because we ran her dam mistakenly as an unbeaten entrant and she couldn't handle the undulations of Epsom, so we had that in mind about this filly. I’d say the logical way to go would be to head to the Musidora, which her dam won."

Sinology's sire Study Of Man has been enjoying a fine run of form, with the Prix du Jockey Club winner having his son Sons And Lovers run a fine third in the Craven Stakes at Newmarket earlier this week. Bred by Rausing and jointly owned with the Morriss family, the colt is one of three black-type performers for the son of Deep Impact, the others being last year's Beresford Stakes winner Deepone and the Italian Group-placed Ghorgan.

Rausing, owner of Lanwades Stud in Newmarket, added: "I’m delighted as I stand her sire and he's had a really good couple of days with Kalpana winning on Tuesday very easily, Sons And Lovers third in the Craven and today's winner. Three runners, two winners and a Group-placed third, so pretty good."

The Niarchos-bred grandson of Miesque won on his sole start at two but undoubtedly thrived at three-plus, and similar is likely to be expected of his progeny. The beautifully bred nine-year-old has been strongly supported by Rausing's Lanwades operation and is undoubtedly set for an exciting season ahead.

