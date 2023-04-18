Watch point-to-point handler Ian Chanin discuss his background and set-up at Stone Valley Stables

GBRI, in association with Tattersalls Cheltenham, recently went to visit Ian Chanin at Stone Valley Stables in Devon ahead of the Tattersalls Cheltenham Sale on Thursday.

In the video, Chanin talks about how he got into point-to-pointing and the current yard which he shares with his father. He also discusses the facilities at the yard as well as former graduate Tip Two Mountain, who won his fifth chase for Robert Walford at Uttoxeter earlier this month.

The Tattersalls Cheltenham Sale takes place from 5.30pm and lots can be viewed .

Read more