Advertisement
Racing Post logo
Search icon
Menu icon
digital newspaperhorse trackerfree betsmy bookmakerssubscribe
icon
Log In
icon
Racing Post logo
Horse iconnext race off
Chevron down
Menu icon
  • MoreChevron down
PartialLogo
News

Watch point-to-point handler Ian Chanin discuss his background and set-up at Stone Valley Stables

Tattersalls Cheltenham Festival Sale generic
The Tattersalls Cheltenham Sale takes place on ThursdayCredit: Debbie Burt

GBRI, in association with Tattersalls Cheltenham, recently went to visit Ian Chanin at Stone Valley Stables in Devon ahead of the Tattersalls Cheltenham Sale on Thursday. 

In the video, Chanin talks about how he got into point-to-pointing and the current yard which he shares with his father. He also discusses the facilities at the yard as well as former graduate Tip Two Mountain, who won his fifth chase for Robert Walford at Uttoxeter earlier this month. 

The Tattersalls Cheltenham Sale takes place from 5.30pm and lots can be viewed here

Read more

'We’ve bred one horse in our lives, and it just happens to be her' - the remarkable story behind Aintree ace Dysart Enos 

Racing Post Bloodstock Staff
Published on 18 April 2023Last updated 10:07, 18 April 2023
icon
more inNews
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
more inNews